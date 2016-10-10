Birimian Limited: Update des Lithiumprojektes Bougouni

(firmenpresse) -
UPDATE DES LITHIUMPROJEKTES BOUGOUNI
Weitere mächtige, hochgradige Abschnitte bei West Zone vor erster Ressource gemäß JORC
- Außergewöhnlich mächtige und hochgradige Abschnitte im Rahmen von Diamantbohrungen bei Goulamina West Zone definiert:
- 82 m mit 1,64 % Li2O auf 18 m
- 51 m mit 1,93 % Li2O auf 127 m; einschl. 22 m mit 2,23 % Li2O
- 49 m mit 1,68 % Li2O auf 89 m; einschl. 13 m mit 2,09 % Li2O
- 36 m mit 1,70 % Li2O auf 91 m; einschl. 10 m mit 2,03 % Li2O
- West Zone ist entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe weiterhin offen
- Erhebliches Potenzial für beträchtliche Tonnagen einer oberflächennahen, hochgradigen Lithiummineralisierung durch weitere Bohrungen
- Ressourcenbewertung und Projektstudien haben begonnen
- Erste Ressource gemäß JORC für Oktober erwartet
Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS) (Birimian oder das Unternehmen - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=296909) meldet weitere hochgradige Ergebnisse seines ersten Bohrprogramms beim zu 100 Prozent unternehmenseigenen Lithiumprojekt Bougouni (das Projekt) im Süden von Mali.
Das Projekt beinhaltet ein umfassendes Konzessionsgebiet mit einer Größe von etwa 250 Quadratkilometern und beherbergt die hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina, die möglicherweise eine Großlagerstätte darstellt.
Weitere äußerst vielversprechende Ergebnisse sind nun für fünf (5) Diamantbohrlöcher eingetroffen, mit denen Goulamina Main Zone und West Zone entlang des Streichens sowie neigungsabwärts erprobt werden (Abbildung 1). Bedeutsame Abschnitte, einschließlich äußerst großer Mächtigkeiten in geringer Tiefe, bestätigen weiterhin das beträchtliche Potenzial der aufregenden neuen Entdeckung West Zone.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.001.jpeg
Abbildung 1. Lagerstätte Goulamina. Planansicht von Lithiumpegmatit mit den Bohrstandorten und gemeldeten Bohrabschnitten (rot).
West-Zone-Erweiterungen
Die Ergebnisse der bei West Zone gebohrten Diamantbohrlöcher (Abbildung 1 und Tabelle 1) definieren hochgradige Erweiterungen entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe im nördlichen und mittleren Teil dieser bedeutsamen mineralisierten Zone. Die Ergebnisse beinhalten:
- 82 m mit 1,64 % Li2O auf 18 m
- 51 m mit 1,93 % Li2O auf 127 m; einschl. 22 m mit 2,23 % Li2O
- 49 m mit 1,68 % Li2O auf 89 m; einschl. 13 m mit 2,09 % Li2O
- 36 m mit 1,70 % Li2O auf 91 m; einschl. 10 m mit 2,03 % Li2O
Die Bohrlöcher bei West Zone haben eine mächtige, hochgradige Lithiummineralisierung mit einer Streichenlänge von etwa 300 Metern bestätigt. Die jüngsten Ergebnisse beinhalten die mächtigsten und hochgradigsten Abschnitte, die bis dato bei Goulamina gemeldet wurden. Diese Zonen sind entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe weiterhin offen, weshalb beträchtlicher Spielraum für Erweiterungen entlang des Verlaufs besteht. Birimian ist der Auffassung, dass durch weitere Bohrungen bei West Zone hervorragendes Potenzial für zusätzliche beträchtliche Tonnagen einer hochgradigen Mineralisierung besteht.
Im Rahmen detaillierter Bohrungen bei Main Zone wurde eine oberflächennahe, beständige, hochgradige Lithiummineralisierung mit einer Streichenlänge von etwa 700 Metern und jenseits von 150 Metern neigungsabwärts definiert (siehe Abbildungen 1 und 2). Die Untersuchungsergebnisse des letzten tieferen Diamantbohrlochs im südlichsten Bereich von Main Zone - 22 Meter mit einem Gehalt von 1,11 Prozent Li2O auf 128 Metern (Großprobenabschnitt) - bestätigen, dass die Mineralisierung in der Tiefe über die aktuellen Grenzen der Bohrungen in diesem Gebiet hinweg verläuft.
Aufregende nächste Schritte
Bei Main Zone und West Zone wurden insgesamt 50 Bohrlöcher auf 5.179 Metern abgeschlossen. Dieses Phase-1-Arbeitsprogramm liefert die erforderlichen geologischen und gehaltsspezifischen Daten, um die erste Ressource bei Goulamina zu schätzen. Cube Consulting und CSA Global wurden damit beauftragt, eine unabhängige Ressourcenschätzung und eine vorläufige wirtschaftliche Abbaustudie für das Projekt durchzuführen. Die endgültige Datenerfassung und -bewertung geht gut voran. Die erste Ressource gemäß JORC wird für Ende dieses Monats erwartet.
Como Engineers (Como) wurde mit Durchführung einer Rahmenuntersuchung beauftragt, um die grundlegenden Verarbeitungsparameter festzulegen und die Investitionskosten zu schätzen, die für die Definierung weiterer detaillierter Arbeiten beim Projekt Bougouni verwendet werden. Como kann eine umfassende Erfahrung bei der Prozessplanung und technischen Aspekten von Spodumenkonzentrationsanlagen vorweisen, einschließlich der kürzlich durchgeführten Definitive Feasability Study für das Lithiumprojekt Pilgangoora von Pilbara Minerals.
Personal von Digby Wells Environmental (Digby Wells) ist vor Ort, um die ersten sozialen und umweltbezogenen Bewertungen für die Gebiete im Umfeld der potenziellen Mine und des potenziellen Verarbeitungsstandortes bei Goulamina durchzuführen. Im Rahmen dieser vorläufigen Studie werden wichtige umweltbezogene und soziale Aspekte identifiziert, wodurch es Digby Wells möglich sein wird, die Terms of Reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) zu erstellen, die
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.002.jpeg
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.003.jpeg
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.004.jpeg
Abbildung 2. Querschnitte der Lagerstätte Goulamina.
verwendet werden, um einen entsprechenden Plan hinsichtlich der Durchführung der erforderlichen Basisstudien und der Einreichung der formellen Projekt-ESIA für die Genehmigung der Mine zu formulieren.
Die Mineralisierung ist entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe außerhalb der aktuellen Bohrgrenzen weiterhin offen. Weitere Bohrungen sind geplant, um im Rahmen des Ergänzungs- und Ausfallbohrprogramms der nächsten Phase Erweiterungen der Mineralisierung zu untersuchen. Wie bereits angekündigt, wurden die Bohrungen kurz unterbrochen, um den Abschluss der Kernverarbeitung und die Integration aller relevanten Daten in die ausstehende Ressourcenschätzung zu ermöglichen. Sie werden voraussichtlich im November fortgesetzt werden, sobald die Untersuchungen im Wesentlichen abgeschlossen sind.
Goulamina - eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen
Die Lagerstätte Goulamina weist erhebliches Potenzial für hohe Gehalte und beträchtliche Tonnagen auf. Sie befindet sich in unmittelbarer Nähe einer asphaltierten Schnellstraße, eines Stromnetzes und eines Wasseranschlusses - das Wasserkraftwerk Selingue liegt nur etwa 45 Kilometer weiter nordwestlich (Abbildung 3).
Die erste Ressource gemäß JORC für das Projekt wird für Ende dieses Monats erwartet, während die Rahmenuntersuchung bis Dezember 2016 fertiggestellt werden soll.
Die Lagerstätte weist erheblichen Spielraum für die Erweiterung zu einem hochgradigen Lithiumprojekt mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen auf, womit frühere Erwartungen sogar noch übertroffen wurden. Die Mineralisierung ist in beiden Zonen weiterhin offen und im 250 Quadratkilometer großen Projektgebiet besteht hervorragendes ungenutztes Potenzial. Birimian ist weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass es den Lithiumbestand bei Goulamina durch weitere Bohrprogramme kontinuierlich steigern wird und dass diese Lagerstätte zu jenen mit dem größten Lithiumbestand der Welt zählt.
Im Rahmen früherer Verarbeitungstests wurde die Eignung des Pegmatits bei Goulamina für die Herstellung von qualitativ hochwertigem Lithiumkonzentrat mit chemischen Gehalten bestätigt. Die Testergebnisse zeigen gute Spodumen- (Lithium)-Gewinnungsraten (84,7 Prozent) und einen hohen Massenertrag, um qualitativ hochwertiges Spodumenkonzentrat mit chemischen Gehalten (6,7 Prozent) zu produzieren. Zum Vergleich: Globale Hersteller von Lithiumcarbonat verlangen für gewöhnlich Konzentratgehalte von sechs Prozent.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.005.jpeg
Abbildung 3. Standort Goulamina und Infrastruktur.
Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:
Kevin Joyce
Managing Director
08 9286 3045
info(at)birimiangold.com
In Europa:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource.capital.ch
Die vollständige Pressemeldung inkl. Anhang finden Sie unter folgendem Link:
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161010/pdf/43bvcwsckgwwgy.pdf
Erklärung der Competent Persons
Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Explorationsziele und das Explorationsziel beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Kevin Anthony Joyce erstellt wurden. Herr Joyce ist Managing Director von Birimian Limited und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Joyce verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Mineralisierung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als Competent Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Joyce erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.
Zuvor gemeldete Ergebnisse
Diese Meldung enthält Informationen hinsichtlich früherer Explorationsergebnisse beim Projekt Bougouni. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass keine anderen neuen Informationen oder Daten vorliegen, die sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Marktmitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass sich alle grundlegenden Annahmen und technischen Parameter nicht grundlegend geändert haben. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die Form und der Kontext der enthaltenen Darbringung der Ergebnisse der Competent Person im Vergleich zur Marktmitteilung nicht grundlegend geändert wurden.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Aussagen hinsichtlich Pläne in Zusammenhang mit den Mineralkonzessionsgebieten des Unternehmens sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass die Pläne des Unternehmens hinsichtlich der Erschließung seiner Mineralkonzessionsgebiete wie erwartet umgesetzt werden können. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass das Unternehmen in der Lage sein wird, das Vorkommen von Minerallagerstätten zu bestätigen, dass sich eine Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich herausstellen wird oder dass eine Mine in einem der Mineralkonzessionsgebiete des Unternehmens erschlossen werden kann.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!
Tabelle 1. Gemeldete Bohrlöcher beim Projekt Bougouni (Mali) sowie bedeutsame Abschnitte.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.006.png
Table 2. Reverse Circulation and diamond drill holes at the Bougouni Project, Mali.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.007.png
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Sampling · Nature and quality · Nominal 2.5kg sub
techniqu of sampling samples were collected
es ( from half sawn HQ sized
eg cut channels, diamond drill
random chips, or core
specific specialised
industry standard · Holes were routinely
measurement tools sampled at 1m intervals
appropriate to the down the
minerals under hole.
investigation, such
as down · Routine standard
reference material and
hole gamma sondes, or sample blanks were
handheld XRF inserted/collected at
instruments, every 20th sample in the
sample
etc). These examples sequence.
should not be taken
as limiting the broad · All samples were
meaning of submitted to ALS Bamako
sampling. and subsequently
forwarded to ALS
· Include reference to Ouagadougou for
measures taken to preparation. Analysis was
ensure sample undertaken at ALS Perth
by method
representivity and the ME-ICP89
appropriate
calibration of any
measurement tools or
systems
used.
· Aspects of the
determination of
mineralisation that
are Material to the
Public
Report.
· In cases where
industry standard
work has been done
this would be
relatively simple
(
eg reverse
circulation drilling
was used to obtain 1
m samples from which
3 kg was pulverised
to produce a 30 g
charge for fire
assay). In other
cases more
explanation may be
required, such as
where there is coarse
gold that has
inherent sampling
problems. Unusual
commodities or
mineralisation types
(
eg submarine nodules)
may warrant
disclosure of
detailed
information.
Drilling · Drill type (eg core, · The reported drill holes
techniqu reverse circulation, are
es open-hole hammer, standard
rotary air blast, tube HQ sized diamond
auger, Bangka, sonic, drill
holes.
etc) and details (eg co
re diameter, triple or · The hole was drilled
standard tube, depth using a purpose built
of diamond tails, drill rig supplied and
face-sampling bit or operated by
other type, whether
core is oriented and Foraco Drilling.
if so, by what · Core diameter is 64mm.
method, · .
etc).
Drill · Method of recording · A quantitative measure
sample and assessing core of sample recovery was
recovery and chip sample done for each run of
recoveries and drill
results core.
assessed.
· Drill sample recovery
· Measures taken to approximates 100% in
maximise sample mineralised zones. Sample
recovery and ensure quality is considered to
representative nature be excellent.
of the
samples.
· Whether a
relationship exists
between sample
recovery and grade
and whether sample
bias may have
occurred due to
preferential
loss/gain of
fine/coarse
material.
Logging · Whether core and · All drill sample
chip samples have intervals were
been geologically and geologically logged by
qualified company
geotechnically logged geologists
to a level of detail
to support · Where appropriate,
appropriate Mineral geological logging
Resource estimation, recorded the abundance of
mining studies and specific minerals, rock
metallurgical types and weathering
studies. using a standardized
logging
· Whether logging is system.
qualitative or
quantitative in · The entire drill hole
nature. Core (or was logged and
sampled.
costean, channel, etc)
photography.
· The total length and
percentage of the
relevant
intersections
logged.
Sub-sampl· If core, whether cut · Drill core was sawn in
ing or sawn and whether half along its long axis.
techniqu quarter, half or all One half of the drill
es and core core was taken for
sample taken. geochemical analysis. All
preparat samples were collected at
ion · If non-core, whether 1m intervals down the
riffled, tube hole.
sampled, rotary
split, · Additional sample
preparation was
etc and whether undertaken by ALS
sampled wet or Ouagadougou
dry. laboratory.
· For all sample · At the laboratory,
types, the nature, samples were weighed,
quality and dried and crushed to -2mm
appropriateness of in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg
the sample split of the crushed
preparation sample was subsequently
technique. pulverised in a ring mill
to achieve a nominal
· Quality control particle size of 85%
procedures adopted passing
for all sub-sampling 75um.
stages to maximise
· Sample sizes and
representivity of laboratory preparation
samples.
techniques are considered
· Measures taken to to be
ensure that the appropriate.
sampling is
representative of the
in situ material
collected, including
for instance results
for field
duplicate/second-half
sampling.
· Whether sample sizes
are appropriate to
the grain size of the
material being
sampled.
Quality · The nature, quality · Analysis for lithium and
of and appropriateness a suite of other elements
assay of the assaying and is undertaken at ALS
data laboratory procedures Perth by ICP-AES after
and used and whether the Sodium Peroxide Fusion.
laborato technique is Detection limits for
ry considered partial or lithium (0.01
tests total. -10%)
· For geophysical · Sodium Peroxide fusion
tools, spectrometers, is considered a total
handheld XRF assay technique for
instruments, lithium
etc, the parameters · No geophysical tools or
used in determining other non-assay
the analysis instrument types were
including instrument used in the analyses
make and model, reported.
reading times,
calibrations factors · Review of routine
applied and their standard reference
derivation, material and sample
etc. blanks suggest there are
no significant analytical
· Nature of quality bias or preparation
control procedures errors in the reported
adopted analyses.
(
eg standards, blanks, · Results of analyses for
duplicates, external lab duplicates are
laboratory checks) consistent with the style
and whether of mineralisation being
acceptable levels of evaluated and considered
accuracy to be representative of
( the geological zones
ie lack of bias) and which were
precision have been sampled.
established.
· Internal laboratory QAQC
checks are reported by
the laboratory, including
sizing analysis to
monitor
preparation.
· Review of the internal
laboratory QAQC suggests
the laboratory is
performing within
acceptable
limits.
Verificat· The verification of · Drill hole data is
ion of significant compiled and digitally
sampling intersections by captured by company
and either independent or geologists.
assaying alternative company
personnel. · The compiled digital
data is verified and
· The use of twinned validated by the
holes. Companys database
consultant before loading
· Documentation of into the drill
primary data, data
entry procedures, hole database.
data verification, · Twin holes were not
data storage utilized to verify
(physical and results.
electronic)
protocols. · Reported results are
compiled by the Companys
· Discuss any database consultant and
adjustment to assay the Managing
data. Director.
· There were no
adjustments to assay
data.
Location · Accuracy and quality · Drill hole collars were
of data of surveys used to set out in UTM grid
points locate drill holes WGS84_Zone29N
(collar and down-hole
surveys), trenches, · Drill hole collars were
mine workings and positioned using hand
other locations used held GPS.
in Mineral Resource
estimation.
· Downhole surveying for
· Specification of the deviation was undertaken
grid system at 50m intervals down the
used. hole.
· Quality and adequacy · SRTM elevation data was
of topographic used to establish
control. topographic control where
appropriate.
· Locational accuracy at
collar and down the drill
hole is considered
appropriate for this
early stage of
exploration.
Data · Data spacing for · The reported holes
spacing reporting of located in proximity to
and Exploration previous RC holes, which
distribu Results. were nominally drilled on
tion 50m spaced east-west
· Whether the data orientated drill
spacing and sections.
distribution is
sufficient to · Data spacing and
establish the degree distribution is not
of geological and sufficient for resource
grade continuity estimation.
appropriate for the
Mineral Resource and · Sample compositing has
Ore Reserve not been
estimation used.
procedure(s) and
classifications
applied.
· Whether sample
compositing has been
applied.
Orientati· Whether the · Mineralisation at Goulami
on of orientation of na
data in sampling achieves outcrops at surface and
relation unbiased sampling of the geometry of
to possible structures mineralisation is
geologic and the extent to therefore well-defined.
al which this is known, Drilling orientation has
structur considering the not biased the
e deposit sampling.
type.
· Intersections in the
· If the relationship reported drill holes are
between the drilling a reasonably reflection
of the approximate true
orientation and the width of the
orientation of key
mineralised mineralised zones
structures is
considered to have
introduced a sampling
bias, this should be
assessed and reported
if
material.
Sample · The measures taken · Samples are stored on
security to ensure sample site prior to road
security. transport by Company
personnel to the
laboratory in Bamako,
Mali.
Audits · The results of any · There have been no
or audits or reviews of external audit or review
reviews sampling techniques of the Companys sampling
and techniques for diamond
data. drilling.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Mineral · Type, reference · The reported results are
tenement name/number, location from an area within the
and land and ownership
tenure including agreements Torakoro Permit, which is
status or material issues held 100% by Timbuktu
with third parties
such as joint Ressources, a subsidiary of
ventures, Birimian
partnerships, Limited
overriding royalties, · Tenure is in good
native title standing.
interests, historical
sites, wilderness or
national park and
environmental
settings.
· The security of the
tenure held at the
time of reporting
along with any known
impediments to
obtaining a licence
to operate in the
area.
Exploratio· Acknowledgment and · The area which is
n done by appraisal of presently covered by the
other exploration by other
parties parties. Torakoro Permit was
explored intermittently by
government agencies in the
period 1990 to 2008.
Exploration consisted of
soil sampling and mapping
for
gold.
· In 2007-2008 an
evaluation of the
commercial potential for
lithium at
Goulamina was undertaken by
CSA Global as part of the
SYSMIN 7 economic
development
program.
· CSA undertook mapping and
bulk sampling of the
Goulamina outcrop but did
not undertake drilling.
Bulk sampling and
preliminary processing
testwork confirmed the
viability of the pegmatite
at
Goulamina to produce a high
quality chemical grade
lithium
concentrate
Geology · Deposit type, · Pegmatite Hosted Lithium
geological setting Deposits are the target
and style of for exploration. This
mineralisation. style of mineralisation
typically forms as dykes
and sills intruding or in
proximity to granite host
rocks.
· Surficial geology within
the project area typically
consists of indurated
gravels forming plateau,
and broad depositional
plains consisting of
colluvium and alluvial to
approximately 5m vertical
depth.
· Lateritic weathering is
common away from the
Goulamina deposit and in
the broader project
area.
Drill · A summary of all · Significant results are
hole information material summarised in Table 1
Informati to the understanding within the attached
on of the exploration announcement.
results including a
tabulation of the
following information · The drill holes reported
for all Material in this announcement have
drill the following parameters
holes: applied -
o easting and northing
of the drill hole · Grid co-ordinates are UTM
collar WGS84_29N
o elevation or RL · Collar elevation is
(Reduced Level - defined as height above
elevation above sea sea level in metres
level in metres) of (RL)
the drill hole
collar · Dip is the inclination of
the hole from the
o dip and azimuth of horizontal. Azimuth is
the reported in WGS 84_29N
hole degrees as the direction
toward which the hole is
o down hole length and drilled.
interception
depth · Down hole length of the
hole is the distance from
o hole length. the surface to the end of
· If the exclusion of the hole, as measured
this information is along the drill
justified on the trace
basis that the
information is not · Intersection depth is the
Material and this distance down the hole as
exclusion does not measured along the drill
detract from trace.
the understanding of · Intersection width is the
the report, the down hole distance of an
Competent Person intersection as measured
should clearly along the drill
explain why this is trace
the
case. · Hole length is the
distance from the surface
to the end of the hole, as
measured along the drill
trace.
· No results from previous
exploration are the
subject of this
Announcement.
Data · In reporting · Drill hole intercepts are
aggregati Exploration Results, reported from 1m down hole
on weighting averaging sample
methods techniques, maximum intervals.
and/or minimum grade
truncations · A minimum cut-off grade
( of 1.0%
eg cutting of high Li
grades) and cut-off 2O is applied to the
grades are usually reported
Material and should intervals.
be
stated. · Maximum internal dilution
is 2m within a reported
· Where aggregate interval.
intercepts
incorporate short · No grade top cut off has
lengths of high grade been
results and longer applied.
lengths of low grade
results, the · No metal equivalent
procedure used for reporting is used or
such aggregation applied
should be stated and
some typical examples
of such aggregations
should be shown in
detail.
· The assumptions used
for any reporting of
metal equivalent
values should be
clearly
stated.
Relationsh· These relationships · See discussion in Section
ip are particularly 1
between important in the
mineralis reporting of · Results are reported as
ation Exploration down hole
widths Results. length
and
intercept· If the geometry of
lengths the mineralisation
with respect to the
drill
hole angle is known,
its nature should be
reported.
· If it is not known
and only the down
hole lengths are
reported, there
should be a clear
statement to this
effect
(
eg down hole length,
true width not
known).
Diagrams · Appropriate maps and · Drill hole location plan
sections (with is included in Figure
scales) and 1.
tabulations of
intercepts should be
included for any
significant discovery
being reported These
should include, but
not be limited to a
plan view of drill
hole collar locations
and appropriate
sectional
views.
Balanced · Where comprehensive · Results have been
reporting reporting of all comprehensively reported
Exploration Results in this
is not practicable, announcement.
representative
reporting of both low · Drill holes completed,
and high grades including holes with no
and/or widths should significant intersections,
be practiced to avoid are reported
misleading reporting
of Exploration
Results.
Other · Other exploration · There is no other
substanti data, if meaningful exploration data which is
ve and material, should considered material to the
explorati be reported including results reported in this
on (but not limited to): announcement.
data geological
observations;
geophysical survey
results; geochemical
survey results; bulk
samples - size and
method of treatment;
metallurgical test
results; bulk
density, groundwater,
geotechnical and rock
characteristics;
potential deleterious
or contaminating
substances.
Further · The nature and scale · RC and diamond drilling
work of planned further where appropriate will be
work undertaken to follow up
( the results reported in
eg tests for lateral this
extensions or depth announcement.
extensions or
large-scale step-out
drilling).
· Diagrams clearly
highlighting the
areas of possible
extensions, including
the main geological
interpretations and
future drilling
areas, provided this
information is not
commercially
sensitive.
Datum: 10.10.2016 - 13:15
Sprache: Deutsch
News-ID 1410251
Anzahl Zeichen: 44251
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Birimian Ltd.
Stadt: Wien
Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 27 mal aufgerufen.
Verlinkung-Tipps:
Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:
Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.829
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|231
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.