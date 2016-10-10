Birimian Limited: Update des Lithiumprojektes Bougouni



UPDATE DES LITHIUMPROJEKTES BOUGOUNI

Weitere mächtige, hochgradige Abschnitte bei West Zone vor erster Ressource gemäß JORC

- Außergewöhnlich mächtige und hochgradige Abschnitte im Rahmen von Diamantbohrungen bei Goulamina West Zone definiert:

- 82 m mit 1,64 % Li2O auf 18 m

- 51 m mit 1,93 % Li2O auf 127 m; einschl. 22 m mit 2,23 % Li2O

- 49 m mit 1,68 % Li2O auf 89 m; einschl. 13 m mit 2,09 % Li2O

- 36 m mit 1,70 % Li2O auf 91 m; einschl. 10 m mit 2,03 % Li2O

- West Zone ist entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe weiterhin offen

- Erhebliches Potenzial für beträchtliche Tonnagen einer oberflächennahen, hochgradigen Lithiummineralisierung durch weitere Bohrungen

- Ressourcenbewertung und Projektstudien haben begonnen

- Erste Ressource gemäß JORC für Oktober erwartet



Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS) (Birimian oder das Unternehmen - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=296909) meldet weitere hochgradige Ergebnisse seines ersten Bohrprogramms beim zu 100 Prozent unternehmenseigenen Lithiumprojekt Bougouni (das Projekt) im Süden von Mali.



Das Projekt beinhaltet ein umfassendes Konzessionsgebiet mit einer Größe von etwa 250 Quadratkilometern und beherbergt die hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina, die möglicherweise eine Großlagerstätte darstellt.



Weitere äußerst vielversprechende Ergebnisse sind nun für fünf (5) Diamantbohrlöcher eingetroffen, mit denen Goulamina Main Zone und West Zone entlang des Streichens sowie neigungsabwärts erprobt werden (Abbildung 1). Bedeutsame Abschnitte, einschließlich äußerst großer Mächtigkeiten in geringer Tiefe, bestätigen weiterhin das beträchtliche Potenzial der aufregenden neuen Entdeckung West Zone.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.001.jpeg





Abbildung 1. Lagerstätte Goulamina. Planansicht von Lithiumpegmatit mit den Bohrstandorten und gemeldeten Bohrabschnitten (rot).



West-Zone-Erweiterungen

Die Ergebnisse der bei West Zone gebohrten Diamantbohrlöcher (Abbildung 1 und Tabelle 1) definieren hochgradige Erweiterungen entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe im nördlichen und mittleren Teil dieser bedeutsamen mineralisierten Zone. Die Ergebnisse beinhalten:



- 82 m mit 1,64 % Li2O auf 18 m



- 51 m mit 1,93 % Li2O auf 127 m; einschl. 22 m mit 2,23 % Li2O



- 49 m mit 1,68 % Li2O auf 89 m; einschl. 13 m mit 2,09 % Li2O



- 36 m mit 1,70 % Li2O auf 91 m; einschl. 10 m mit 2,03 % Li2O



Die Bohrlöcher bei West Zone haben eine mächtige, hochgradige Lithiummineralisierung mit einer Streichenlänge von etwa 300 Metern bestätigt. Die jüngsten Ergebnisse beinhalten die mächtigsten und hochgradigsten Abschnitte, die bis dato bei Goulamina gemeldet wurden. Diese Zonen sind entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe weiterhin offen, weshalb beträchtlicher Spielraum für Erweiterungen entlang des Verlaufs besteht. Birimian ist der Auffassung, dass durch weitere Bohrungen bei West Zone hervorragendes Potenzial für zusätzliche beträchtliche Tonnagen einer hochgradigen Mineralisierung besteht.



Im Rahmen detaillierter Bohrungen bei Main Zone wurde eine oberflächennahe, beständige, hochgradige Lithiummineralisierung mit einer Streichenlänge von etwa 700 Metern und jenseits von 150 Metern neigungsabwärts definiert (siehe Abbildungen 1 und 2). Die Untersuchungsergebnisse des letzten tieferen Diamantbohrlochs im südlichsten Bereich von Main Zone - 22 Meter mit einem Gehalt von 1,11 Prozent Li2O auf 128 Metern (Großprobenabschnitt) - bestätigen, dass die Mineralisierung in der Tiefe über die aktuellen Grenzen der Bohrungen in diesem Gebiet hinweg verläuft.



Aufregende nächste Schritte



Bei Main Zone und West Zone wurden insgesamt 50 Bohrlöcher auf 5.179 Metern abgeschlossen. Dieses Phase-1-Arbeitsprogramm liefert die erforderlichen geologischen und gehaltsspezifischen Daten, um die erste Ressource bei Goulamina zu schätzen. Cube Consulting und CSA Global wurden damit beauftragt, eine unabhängige Ressourcenschätzung und eine vorläufige wirtschaftliche Abbaustudie für das Projekt durchzuführen. Die endgültige Datenerfassung und -bewertung geht gut voran. Die erste Ressource gemäß JORC wird für Ende dieses Monats erwartet.



Como Engineers (Como) wurde mit Durchführung einer Rahmenuntersuchung beauftragt, um die grundlegenden Verarbeitungsparameter festzulegen und die Investitionskosten zu schätzen, die für die Definierung weiterer detaillierter Arbeiten beim Projekt Bougouni verwendet werden. Como kann eine umfassende Erfahrung bei der Prozessplanung und technischen Aspekten von Spodumenkonzentrationsanlagen vorweisen, einschließlich der kürzlich durchgeführten Definitive Feasability Study für das Lithiumprojekt Pilgangoora von Pilbara Minerals.



Personal von Digby Wells Environmental (Digby Wells) ist vor Ort, um die ersten sozialen und umweltbezogenen Bewertungen für die Gebiete im Umfeld der potenziellen Mine und des potenziellen Verarbeitungsstandortes bei Goulamina durchzuführen. Im Rahmen dieser vorläufigen Studie werden wichtige umweltbezogene und soziale Aspekte identifiziert, wodurch es Digby Wells möglich sein wird, die Terms of Reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) zu erstellen, die

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.002.jpeg



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.003.jpeg



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.004.jpeg



Abbildung 2. Querschnitte der Lagerstätte Goulamina.



verwendet werden, um einen entsprechenden Plan hinsichtlich der Durchführung der erforderlichen Basisstudien und der Einreichung der formellen Projekt-ESIA für die Genehmigung der Mine zu formulieren.



Die Mineralisierung ist entlang des Streichens und in der Tiefe außerhalb der aktuellen Bohrgrenzen weiterhin offen. Weitere Bohrungen sind geplant, um im Rahmen des Ergänzungs- und Ausfallbohrprogramms der nächsten Phase Erweiterungen der Mineralisierung zu untersuchen. Wie bereits angekündigt, wurden die Bohrungen kurz unterbrochen, um den Abschluss der Kernverarbeitung und die Integration aller relevanten Daten in die ausstehende Ressourcenschätzung zu ermöglichen. Sie werden voraussichtlich im November fortgesetzt werden, sobald die Untersuchungen im Wesentlichen abgeschlossen sind.



Goulamina - eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen

Die Lagerstätte Goulamina weist erhebliches Potenzial für hohe Gehalte und beträchtliche Tonnagen auf. Sie befindet sich in unmittelbarer Nähe einer asphaltierten Schnellstraße, eines Stromnetzes und eines Wasseranschlusses - das Wasserkraftwerk Selingue liegt nur etwa 45 Kilometer weiter nordwestlich (Abbildung 3).



Die erste Ressource gemäß JORC für das Projekt wird für Ende dieses Monats erwartet, während die Rahmenuntersuchung bis Dezember 2016 fertiggestellt werden soll.



Die Lagerstätte weist erheblichen Spielraum für die Erweiterung zu einem hochgradigen Lithiumprojekt mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen auf, womit frühere Erwartungen sogar noch übertroffen wurden. Die Mineralisierung ist in beiden Zonen weiterhin offen und im 250 Quadratkilometer großen Projektgebiet besteht hervorragendes ungenutztes Potenzial. Birimian ist weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass es den Lithiumbestand bei Goulamina durch weitere Bohrprogramme kontinuierlich steigern wird und dass diese Lagerstätte zu jenen mit dem größten Lithiumbestand der Welt zählt.



Im Rahmen früherer Verarbeitungstests wurde die Eignung des Pegmatits bei Goulamina für die Herstellung von qualitativ hochwertigem Lithiumkonzentrat mit chemischen Gehalten bestätigt. Die Testergebnisse zeigen gute Spodumen- (Lithium)-Gewinnungsraten (84,7 Prozent) und einen hohen Massenertrag, um qualitativ hochwertiges Spodumenkonzentrat mit chemischen Gehalten (6,7 Prozent) zu produzieren. Zum Vergleich: Globale Hersteller von Lithiumcarbonat verlangen für gewöhnlich Konzentratgehalte von sechs Prozent.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.005.jpeg



Abbildung 3. Standort Goulamina und Infrastruktur.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:



Kevin Joyce

Managing Director

08 9286 3045

info(at)birimiangold.com



In Europa:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource.capital.ch



Die vollständige Pressemeldung inkl. Anhang finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161010/pdf/43bvcwsckgwwgy.pdf



Erklärung der Competent Persons

Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Explorationsziele und das Explorationsziel beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Kevin Anthony Joyce erstellt wurden. Herr Joyce ist Managing Director von Birimian Limited und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Joyce verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Mineralisierung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als Competent Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Joyce erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.



Zuvor gemeldete Ergebnisse

Diese Meldung enthält Informationen hinsichtlich früherer Explorationsergebnisse beim Projekt Bougouni. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass keine anderen neuen Informationen oder Daten vorliegen, die sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Marktmitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass sich alle grundlegenden Annahmen und technischen Parameter nicht grundlegend geändert haben. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die Form und der Kontext der enthaltenen Darbringung der Ergebnisse der Competent Person im Vergleich zur Marktmitteilung nicht grundlegend geändert wurden.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

Aussagen hinsichtlich Pläne in Zusammenhang mit den Mineralkonzessionsgebieten des Unternehmens sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass die Pläne des Unternehmens hinsichtlich der Erschließung seiner Mineralkonzessionsgebiete wie erwartet umgesetzt werden können. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass das Unternehmen in der Lage sein wird, das Vorkommen von Minerallagerstätten zu bestätigen, dass sich eine Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich herausstellen wird oder dass eine Mine in einem der Mineralkonzessionsgebiete des Unternehmens erschlossen werden kann.



Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!





Tabelle 1. Gemeldete Bohrlöcher beim Projekt Bougouni (Mali) sowie bedeutsame Abschnitte.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.006.png





Table 2. Reverse Circulation and diamond drill holes at the Bougouni Project, Mali.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37881/10102016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Update_dePrcom.007.png









JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary

Sampling · Nature and quality · Nominal 2.5kg sub

techniqu of sampling samples were collected

es ( from half sawn HQ sized

eg cut channels, diamond drill

random chips, or core

specific specialised

industry standard · Holes were routinely

measurement tools sampled at 1m intervals

appropriate to the down the

minerals under hole.

investigation, such

as down · Routine standard

reference material and

hole gamma sondes, or sample blanks were

handheld XRF inserted/collected at

instruments, every 20th sample in the

sample

etc). These examples sequence.

should not be taken

as limiting the broad · All samples were

meaning of submitted to ALS Bamako

sampling. and subsequently

forwarded to ALS

· Include reference to Ouagadougou for

measures taken to preparation. Analysis was

ensure sample undertaken at ALS Perth

by method

representivity and the ME-ICP89

appropriate

calibration of any

measurement tools or

systems

used.



· Aspects of the

determination of

mineralisation that

are Material to the

Public

Report.



· In cases where

industry standard

work has been done

this would be

relatively simple

(

eg reverse

circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1

m samples from which

3 kg was pulverised

to produce a 30 g

charge for fire

assay). In other

cases more

explanation may be

required, such as

where there is coarse

gold that has

inherent sampling

problems. Unusual

commodities or

mineralisation types

(

eg submarine nodules)

may warrant

disclosure of

detailed

information.



Drilling · Drill type (eg core, · The reported drill holes

techniqu reverse circulation, are

es open-hole hammer, standard

rotary air blast, tube HQ sized diamond

auger, Bangka, sonic, drill

holes.

etc) and details (eg co

re diameter, triple or · The hole was drilled

standard tube, depth using a purpose built

of diamond tails, drill rig supplied and

face-sampling bit or operated by

other type, whether

core is oriented and Foraco Drilling.

if so, by what · Core diameter is 64mm.

method, · .



etc).

Drill · Method of recording · A quantitative measure

sample and assessing core of sample recovery was

recovery and chip sample done for each run of

recoveries and drill

results core.

assessed.

· Drill sample recovery

· Measures taken to approximates 100% in

maximise sample mineralised zones. Sample

recovery and ensure quality is considered to

representative nature be excellent.

of the

samples.



· Whether a

relationship exists

between sample

recovery and grade

and whether sample

bias may have

occurred due to

preferential

loss/gain of

fine/coarse

material.



Logging · Whether core and · All drill sample

chip samples have intervals were

been geologically and geologically logged by

qualified company

geotechnically logged geologists

to a level of detail

to support · Where appropriate,

appropriate Mineral geological logging

Resource estimation, recorded the abundance of

mining studies and specific minerals, rock

metallurgical types and weathering

studies. using a standardized

logging

· Whether logging is system.

qualitative or

quantitative in · The entire drill hole

nature. Core (or was logged and

sampled.

costean, channel, etc)

photography.



· The total length and

percentage of the

relevant

intersections

logged.



Sub-sampl· If core, whether cut · Drill core was sawn in

ing or sawn and whether half along its long axis.

techniqu quarter, half or all One half of the drill

es and core core was taken for

sample taken. geochemical analysis. All

preparat samples were collected at

ion · If non-core, whether 1m intervals down the

riffled, tube hole.

sampled, rotary

split, · Additional sample

preparation was

etc and whether undertaken by ALS

sampled wet or Ouagadougou

dry. laboratory.



· For all sample · At the laboratory,

types, the nature, samples were weighed,

quality and dried and crushed to -2mm

appropriateness of in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg

the sample split of the crushed

preparation sample was subsequently

technique. pulverised in a ring mill

to achieve a nominal

· Quality control particle size of 85%

procedures adopted passing

for all sub-sampling 75um.

stages to maximise

· Sample sizes and

representivity of laboratory preparation

samples.

techniques are considered

· Measures taken to to be

ensure that the appropriate.

sampling is

representative of the

in situ material



collected, including

for instance results

for field

duplicate/second-half

sampling.



· Whether sample sizes

are appropriate to

the grain size of the

material being

sampled.



Quality · The nature, quality · Analysis for lithium and

of and appropriateness a suite of other elements

assay of the assaying and is undertaken at ALS

data laboratory procedures Perth by ICP-AES after

and used and whether the Sodium Peroxide Fusion.

laborato technique is Detection limits for

ry considered partial or lithium (0.01

tests total. -10%)



· For geophysical · Sodium Peroxide fusion

tools, spectrometers, is considered a total

handheld XRF assay technique for

instruments, lithium



etc, the parameters · No geophysical tools or

used in determining other non-assay

the analysis instrument types were

including instrument used in the analyses

make and model, reported.

reading times,

calibrations factors · Review of routine

applied and their standard reference

derivation, material and sample

etc. blanks suggest there are

no significant analytical

· Nature of quality bias or preparation

control procedures errors in the reported

adopted analyses.

(

eg standards, blanks, · Results of analyses for

duplicates, external lab duplicates are

laboratory checks) consistent with the style

and whether of mineralisation being

acceptable levels of evaluated and considered

accuracy to be representative of

( the geological zones

ie lack of bias) and which were

precision have been sampled.

established.

· Internal laboratory QAQC

checks are reported by

the laboratory, including

sizing analysis to

monitor

preparation.



· Review of the internal

laboratory QAQC suggests

the laboratory is

performing within

acceptable

limits.



Verificat· The verification of · Drill hole data is

ion of significant compiled and digitally

sampling intersections by captured by company

and either independent or geologists.

assaying alternative company

personnel. · The compiled digital

data is verified and

· The use of twinned validated by the

holes. Companys database

consultant before loading

· Documentation of into the drill

primary data, data

entry procedures, hole database.

data verification, · Twin holes were not

data storage utilized to verify

(physical and results.

electronic)

protocols. · Reported results are

compiled by the Companys

· Discuss any database consultant and

adjustment to assay the Managing

data. Director.



· There were no

adjustments to assay

data.



Location · Accuracy and quality · Drill hole collars were

of data of surveys used to set out in UTM grid

points locate drill holes WGS84_Zone29N

(collar and down-hole

surveys), trenches, · Drill hole collars were

mine workings and positioned using hand

other locations used held GPS.

in Mineral Resource

estimation.

· Downhole surveying for

· Specification of the deviation was undertaken

grid system at 50m intervals down the

used. hole.



· Quality and adequacy · SRTM elevation data was

of topographic used to establish

control. topographic control where

appropriate.



· Locational accuracy at

collar and down the drill

hole is considered

appropriate for this

early stage of

exploration.



Data · Data spacing for · The reported holes

spacing reporting of located in proximity to

and Exploration previous RC holes, which

distribu Results. were nominally drilled on

tion 50m spaced east-west

· Whether the data orientated drill

spacing and sections.

distribution is

sufficient to · Data spacing and

establish the degree distribution is not

of geological and sufficient for resource

grade continuity estimation.

appropriate for the

Mineral Resource and · Sample compositing has

Ore Reserve not been

estimation used.

procedure(s) and

classifications

applied.



· Whether sample

compositing has been

applied.



Orientati· Whether the · Mineralisation at Goulami

on of orientation of na

data in sampling achieves outcrops at surface and

relation unbiased sampling of the geometry of

to possible structures mineralisation is

geologic and the extent to therefore well-defined.

al which this is known, Drilling orientation has

structur considering the not biased the

e deposit sampling.

type.

· Intersections in the

· If the relationship reported drill holes are

between the drilling a reasonably reflection

of the approximate true

orientation and the width of the

orientation of key

mineralised mineralised zones

structures is

considered to have

introduced a sampling

bias, this should be

assessed and reported

if

material.



Sample · The measures taken · Samples are stored on

security to ensure sample site prior to road

security. transport by Company

personnel to the

laboratory in Bamako,

Mali.



Audits · The results of any · There have been no

or audits or reviews of external audit or review

reviews sampling techniques of the Companys sampling

and techniques for diamond

data. drilling.



Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary

Mineral · Type, reference · The reported results are

tenement name/number, location from an area within the

and land and ownership

tenure including agreements Torakoro Permit, which is

status or material issues held 100% by Timbuktu

with third parties

such as joint Ressources, a subsidiary of

ventures, Birimian

partnerships, Limited

overriding royalties, · Tenure is in good

native title standing.

interests, historical

sites, wilderness or

national park and

environmental

settings.



· The security of the

tenure held at the

time of reporting

along with any known

impediments to

obtaining a licence

to operate in the

area.



Exploratio· Acknowledgment and · The area which is

n done by appraisal of presently covered by the

other exploration by other

parties parties. Torakoro Permit was

explored intermittently by

government agencies in the

period 1990 to 2008.

Exploration consisted of

soil sampling and mapping

for

gold.



· In 2007-2008 an

evaluation of the

commercial potential for

lithium at



Goulamina was undertaken by

CSA Global as part of the

SYSMIN 7 economic

development

program.



· CSA undertook mapping and

bulk sampling of the



Goulamina outcrop but did

not undertake drilling.

Bulk sampling and

preliminary processing



testwork confirmed the

viability of the pegmatite

at



Goulamina to produce a high

quality chemical grade

lithium

concentrate



Geology · Deposit type, · Pegmatite Hosted Lithium

geological setting Deposits are the target

and style of for exploration. This

mineralisation. style of mineralisation

typically forms as dykes

and sills intruding or in

proximity to granite host

rocks.



· Surficial geology within

the project area typically

consists of indurated

gravels forming plateau,

and broad depositional

plains consisting of

colluvium and alluvial to

approximately 5m vertical

depth.



· Lateritic weathering is

common away from the



Goulamina deposit and in

the broader project

area.



Drill · A summary of all · Significant results are

hole information material summarised in Table 1

Informati to the understanding within the attached

on of the exploration announcement.

results including a

tabulation of the

following information · The drill holes reported

for all Material in this announcement have

drill the following parameters

holes: applied -



o easting and northing

of the drill hole · Grid co-ordinates are UTM

collar WGS84_29N



o elevation or RL · Collar elevation is

(Reduced Level - defined as height above

elevation above sea sea level in metres

level in metres) of (RL)

the drill hole

collar · Dip is the inclination of

the hole from the

o dip and azimuth of horizontal. Azimuth is

the reported in WGS 84_29N

hole degrees as the direction

toward which the hole is

o down hole length and drilled.

interception

depth · Down hole length of the

hole is the distance from

o hole length. the surface to the end of

· If the exclusion of the hole, as measured

this information is along the drill

justified on the trace

basis that the

information is not · Intersection depth is the

Material and this distance down the hole as

exclusion does not measured along the drill

detract from trace.



the understanding of · Intersection width is the

the report, the down hole distance of an

Competent Person intersection as measured

should clearly along the drill

explain why this is trace

the

case. · Hole length is the

distance from the surface

to the end of the hole, as

measured along the drill

trace.



· No results from previous

exploration are the

subject of this

Announcement.



Data · In reporting · Drill hole intercepts are

aggregati Exploration Results, reported from 1m down hole

on weighting averaging sample

methods techniques, maximum intervals.

and/or minimum grade

truncations · A minimum cut-off grade

( of 1.0%

eg cutting of high Li

grades) and cut-off 2O is applied to the

grades are usually reported

Material and should intervals.

be

stated. · Maximum internal dilution

is 2m within a reported

· Where aggregate interval.

intercepts

incorporate short · No grade top cut off has

lengths of high grade been

results and longer applied.

lengths of low grade

results, the · No metal equivalent

procedure used for reporting is used or

such aggregation applied

should be stated and

some typical examples

of such aggregations

should be shown in

detail.



· The assumptions used

for any reporting of

metal equivalent

values should be

clearly

stated.



Relationsh· These relationships · See discussion in Section

ip are particularly 1

between important in the

mineralis reporting of · Results are reported as

ation Exploration down hole

widths Results. length

and

intercept· If the geometry of

lengths the mineralisation

with respect to the

drill



hole angle is known,

its nature should be

reported.



· If it is not known

and only the down

hole lengths are

reported, there

should be a clear

statement to this

effect

(

eg down hole length,

true width not

known).



Diagrams · Appropriate maps and · Drill hole location plan

sections (with is included in Figure

scales) and 1.

tabulations of

intercepts should be

included for any

significant discovery

being reported These

should include, but

not be limited to a

plan view of drill

hole collar locations

and appropriate

sectional

views.



Balanced · Where comprehensive · Results have been

reporting reporting of all comprehensively reported

Exploration Results in this

is not practicable, announcement.

representative

reporting of both low · Drill holes completed,

and high grades including holes with no

and/or widths should significant intersections,

be practiced to avoid are reported

misleading reporting

of Exploration

Results.



Other · Other exploration · There is no other

substanti data, if meaningful exploration data which is

ve and material, should considered material to the

explorati be reported including results reported in this

on (but not limited to): announcement.

data geological

observations;

geophysical survey

results; geochemical

survey results; bulk

samples - size and

method of treatment;

metallurgical test

results; bulk

density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock

characteristics;

potential deleterious

or contaminating

substances.



Further · The nature and scale · RC and diamond drilling

work of planned further where appropriate will be

work undertaken to follow up

( the results reported in

eg tests for lateral this

extensions or depth announcement.

extensions or

large-scale step-out

drilling).



· Diagrams clearly

highlighting the

areas of possible

extensions, including

the main geological

interpretations and

future drilling

areas, provided this

information is not

commercially

sensitive.

















