Neuerscheinung: SPPS 157: "Towards a New Russian Work Culture"

(firmenpresse) - How do Western companies change the Russian work culture?
Russia's contemporary work culture is understood as a national system supplemented by new values and attitudes that have been adopted through the mediation of foreign individuals and corporations or in response to the challenges of Western competition. But there is a certain core of the work culture that remains resistant to any external impact.
This innovative book by Vladimir Karacharovskiy, Ovsey Shkaratan and Gordey Yastrebov offers a fresh perspective on the national work culture of Russia and the substantial role foreign institutional and cultural impact has had in shaping it.
This volume is by no means just an exposition of yet another point of view on the phenomenon of Russian work culture and its role in Russias modernization breakthroughs.
Vladimir N. Leksin, Institute of System Analysis of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Vladimir Karacharovskiy, Ovsey Shkaratan and Gordey Yastrebov
Towards a New Russian Work Culture
Can Western Companies and Expatriates Change Russian Society?
256 pages, Paperback. 2016. 29,90
ISBN 978-3-8382-0902-9
Published in: Soviet and Post-Soviet Politics and Society
