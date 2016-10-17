power one connects

VARTA Microbattery shows unique hearing aid battery full assortment of the premium brand power one

(PresseBox) - Under the slogan ?power one connects" VARTA Microbattery shows on the 61. International Congress of Hearing Aid Acousticians from 19 to 21 October 2016 in Hanover in hall 6, booth D01, his high-performance hearing aid batteries of the latest generation.

power one hearing aid batteries are manufactured in the world´s largest and most modern production site ?made in Germany" und offer the perfect energy supply for every hearing aid system.

power one connects

Connecting people through better understanding, spatial hearing and the ability to communicate is an important part of the power one philosophy.

Environment

The premium power one brand has a high regard not only for people but for nature as well. Environmentally-sound production processes and environmentally-friendly materials are a matter of course.

Technology

power one connects innovative energy solutions to the latest technology. The precision and reliability of fully automated production facilities guarantee the high quality of every individual cell.

power one stands for new, innovative battery and manufacturing technologies and a unique range of hearing aid batteries, as well as the very latest rechargeable battery solutions.

power one App 2.0

On the occasion of the 61. International Congress of Hearing Aid Acousticians a new version of the power one App will be launched. It includes again a user-friendly battery calendar with an automatic running time identification and extended menu navigation. Hearing aid users and acousticians can profit from the power one App 2.0 with his useful functions like acousticians search, reminder function, health pass and battery guide, as well as buying function.

Connect yourself with power one.

Our international and global team is happy to be a partner you can trust when it comes to hearing aid energy.







VARTA Microbattery is one of the world's leading battery manufacturers. With production facilities and sales subsidiaries worldwide, we supply high-quality battery products to our customers in more than 100 countries around the world. The company is headquartered in Ellwangen, Germany. We develop and produce batteries for all major electrochemical systems and cell geometries. As a global system supplier, we are in a position to fulfill our customers' requirements all over the world.





