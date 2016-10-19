Unlock the power of IoT for your business

Kaa is a multi-purpose middleware integration platform for Internet of Things which develops and provides solutions for monitoring, management and configuration of electronic devices by means of modern communication technologies.

(firmenpresse) - Kaa is a multi-purpose middleware integration platform for Internet of Things which develops and provides solutions for monitoring, management and configuration of electronic devices by means of modern communication technologies.



What is Kaa difference as an IoT company from other IoT platforms? Kaa is a totally free Internet of Things platform that provides framework for including to the IoT system virtually every aspect of your life and business such as farming, healthcare, industry and, of course, consumer electronics.



Nowadays devices and gadgets are ingrained in our everyday lives. The number of connected devices is 1.5 times the population of the planet. The Internet of Things is improving communication between people and objects on such a scale that earlier was impossible even to imagine, harnessing the scientific and technical progress.



The advantages of the Internet of Things are much more numerous than the difficulties, given that you choose a good partner. Kaa IoT development platform is your best choice: it can help you improving the performance of your business with the help of a customized IoT application for accessing, analyzing, exchanging and sharing data from things, machines, and devices. Data from the devices is aggregated in a cloud and processed by Kaa IoT open source platform in accordance with your requirements. IoT solutions make device management much easier and reduce time you spend for this by times.



Kaa open-source IoT platform is constantly growing, developing its functionality and adapting for more and more innovative smart technologies areas. The team of professionals of our Internet of Things platform will be happy to help you integrating the most cutting edge solutions in your business and life by implementing all IoT functionality you may need.



Find more at: http://www.kaaproject.org/





Our contacts:



10185, COLLINS AVE, APT 1010, Bal Harbour, FL 33154





Florida



E-mail: o2.keywords(at)gmail.com



Tel: +7 (916) 333-3338





Weitere Infos zur Pressemeldung:

http://www.kaaproject.org/



Keywords (optional):Unternehmensinformation / Kurzprofil:

Kaa open-source IoT platform is constantly growing, developing its functionality and adapting for more and more innovative smart technologies areas. The team of professionals of our Internet of Things platform will be happy to help you integrating the most cutting edge solutions in your business and life by implementing all IoT functionality you may need.

Dies ist eine Pressemitteilung von

Kaa

Datum: 19.10.2016 - 09:35

Sprache: Deutsch

News-ID 1414059

Anzahl Zeichen: 2365

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kaa

Ansprechpartner: Morgan Johnson

Stadt: Florida

Telefon: +7 (916) 333-3338



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19.10.2016



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 59 mal aufgerufen.



Verlinkung-Tipps:



Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:





Twittern



Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.

Kommentare zur Pressemitteilung