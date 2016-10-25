ELC Boston to host prestigious IALC Workshop in 2017

(firmenpresse) - English Language Center (ELC) will host the 34th annual IALC Workshop in 2017 in Boston Massachusetts from March on 23  26 March. The English Language Center last hosted IALC 20 years ago in the same city. With fam trips promised to other US and Canadian destinations, it is a perfect chance to travel to the USA, the worlds leading destination to learn English.

ELC hosts the annual IALC Workshop



ELC was founded in 1978 in Los Angeles, by Ellyn Levine the current president of ELC. Today ELC is still a family-run school now with three locations, in Los Angeles, Boston, and Santa Barbara. ELC also organizes summer junior programs for students between the ages of 14 and 17, at UCLA, MIT, Wheelock College, and UCSB. ELC offers the highest quality English language courses including General English, Test Preparation Courses, Academic Programs, Business English Courses, 50+ Plus Program, English Plus Programs, and more.

IALC Workshop 2017 in Boston



The International Association of Language Centres (IALC) was founded in 1983 by member schools, as a non-profit organization to accredit and represent independent language schools teaching the official language of their country. Currently there are more than 120 members from around the globe, in more than 20 countries, representing the leading language schools of the world. Each year a IALC member school hosts the annual IALC Workshop where educational agents can meet the owners and directors of IALC language centres worldwide, as well as top industry service providers offering solutions in technology, accommodation, insurance, international payments, logistics and more.



This workshop includes:



-The widest global range of language offerings of any workshop

-1000s of quality language study programmes in 20 countries

-The Big Debate  2017 IALC Research into Student Expectations

-More practical seminars: marketing, technology, destination expertise



-Networking with owners and directors of schools and agencies

-Experience the vibrant education hotspot of Boston, USA

-Visit market-leading English Language Center

-Optional fam trips across USA and Canada



For more information and news please contact ialcboston(at)elc.edu or visit the website of the International Association of Language Centres.









Weitere Infos zur Pressemeldung:

http://https://www.elc.edu



Keywords (optional):Unternehmensinformation / Kurzprofil:

The English Language Center (ELC) has been dedicated to providing English programs of the highest quality to international students since 1978. By employing highly qualified and dedicated instructors and by utilizing a dynamic and comprehensive curriculum, ELC provides the perfect environment for rapid language improvement. ELC also offers students extensive support services to ensure that their stay in the United States is culturally as well as educationally enriching.

Dies ist eine Pressemitteilung von

ELC English Language Center

PresseKontakt / Agentur:

ELC Boston

11 Beacon St Floor 2

Boston, MA 02108

+1 (617) 536-9788

elcboston(at)elc.edu



8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Datum: 25.10.2016 - 15:08

Sprache: Deutsch

News-ID 1416593

Anzahl Zeichen: 2448

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ELC English Language Center

Stadt: Boston

Telefon: +1 (617) 536-9788



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28.10.2016



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 10 mal aufgerufen.



Verlinkung-Tipps:



Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:





Twittern



Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.

Kommentare zur Pressemitteilung