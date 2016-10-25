       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT): New bond placement

(Thomson Reuters ONE)
Compagnie Financière Tradition /
Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT): New bond placement
Source: Globenewswire

Press Release

Lausanne, 25 October 2016


New bond placement



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA took advantage of the attractive market
conditions to successfully raise CHF 110 million on the Swiss capital market
through the placement of a straight bond. This new issuance, with a maturity
of 6 years to November 2022 and carrying a coupon of 1.625%, was achieved
under the lead management of Credit Suisse and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Through
this new financing, the Group further strengthens its financial structure. The
proceeds from this transaction will be used mainly to support the development
of the Group activities.



About TRADITION


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer
brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.
Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175
people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of
financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and
credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and
index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,
and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the
SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS


Patrick Combes, President  Rohan Sant
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA  Voxia communication
+41 (0)21 343 52 22  +41 (0)22 591 22 63


actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch





CFT: New bond placement:
http://hugin.info/133362/R/2051340/767493.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via GlobeNewswire






