Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT): New bond placement

Lausanne, 25 October 2016





New bond placement







Compagnie Financière Tradition SA took advantage of the attractive market

conditions to successfully raise CHF 110 million on the Swiss capital market

through the placement of a straight bond. This new issuance, with a maturity

of 6 years to November 2022 and carrying a coupon of 1.625%, was achieved

under the lead management of Credit Suisse and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Through

this new financing, the Group further strengthens its financial structure. The

proceeds from this transaction will be used mainly to support the development

of the Group activities.







About TRADITION





Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer

brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.

Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175

people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of

financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and

credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and

index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,

and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the

SIX Swiss Exchange.



For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.







MEDIA CONTACTS





Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63



actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch











http://hugin.info/133362/R/2051340/767493.pdf







