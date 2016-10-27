(firmenpresse) - Erste Ressourcenschätzung auf Goulamina bestätigt und hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlicher Tonnage
- Erste Ressourcenschätzung auf Goulamina;
-
--15,5 Mio. Tonnen mit 1,48 % Li2O (229.000 t enthaltenes Li2O)
- Beachtliche hochgradige Komponente nahe der Oberfläche bietet Möglichkeit für verbesserten frühzeitigen Cashflow.
- Ausgezeichnetes Potenzial um signifikante Tonnagen an in geringer Tiefe lagernder hochgradiger Lithiumvererzung durch weitere Bohrungen hinzuzufügen.
- Projektbewertungsstudien zur Festlegung erster Daten in Verbindung mit Abbau, Aufbereitung und Investitionskosten sind im Laufen.
- Bohrarbeiten werden in Kürze wieder aufgenommen und konzentrieren sich auf Ressourcenerweiterung und Hochstufung der Ressourcenkategorien.
Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS) (Birimian oder das Unternehmen - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=296968) berichtet die erste JORC konforme Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Lagerstätte Goulamina auf ihrem Lithiumprojekt Bougouni in Mali.
Die auf Goulamina geschätzte Mineralressource umfasst 15,5 Mio. Tonnen mit 1,48 % Li2O für 229.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Li2O (Tabelle 1). Dies stellt die Lagerstätte unter die heute weltweit höchst gradigsten Lithiumlagerstätten von signifikanter Größe in Festgestein.
Birimians Managing Director Kevin Joyce äußerte sich zu diesem Meilenstein: Wir sind sehr zufrieden, die höchst gradigste Lithiumressource zu 100 % zu besitzen, die heute im Besitz einer an der ASX zugelassenen Gesellschaft ist.
Diese erste Ressourcenschätzung ist ein herausragendes Ergebnis, besonders wenn man bedenkt, dass die ersten Bohrungen vor weniger als sechs Monaten niedergebracht wurden. Dies gibt uns eine solide Plattform, eine Scoping-Studie zur Abgrenzung der Schlüsselparameter zu avancieren, welche die Projektmachbarkeitsstudie und erste Erzvorratsschätzung unterstützen wird.
Von Interesse ist, dass noch ein beachtliches Potenzial zur substanziellen Erweiterung dieser ersten Ressource und Verbesserung der modellierten Gehalte durch weitere Bohrungen vorhanden ist, besonders in der vor Kurzem entdeckten West Zone. Dort ist die mächtige und hochgradige Vererzung nahe der Oberfläche im Streichen und zur Tiefe hin offen. Der Gehalt der Ressource von 1,67 % Li2O in der West Zone ist sehr ermutigend und wir sind darauf aus, mit der nächsten Phase des Bohrprogramms zu beginnen, was Ende November erfolgen wird.
Birimian hat einen soliden Barmittelbestand mit ausreichend Kapital zur Finanzierung von Entwicklungsaktivitäten während der nächsten Bohrrunde und Scoping-Studie. Wir hoffen, dass die Scoping-Studie bis Jahresende abgeschlossen ist.
Mineralressourcenschätzung
Cube Consulting (Cube) wurde zur Durchführung einer Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Lagerstätte Goulamina beauftragt. CSA Global lieferte den Beitrag für eine anfängliche Bergbaustudie zur Unterstützung von Cubes Arbeiten. Detaillierte Informationen hinsichtlich der Daten, Qualitätskontrolle und Schätzungsmethodik sind in Anhang 1 - JORC Tabelle1, Abschnitte 1 bis 3 dokumentiert.
Die Ressourcen wurden gemäß Tabelle 1 in den Vertrauenskategorien angezeigt und geschlussfolgert geschätzt. 40 % der Mineralressource befinden sich bereits in der Kategorie angezeigt.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.001.png
Tabelle 1. Klassifizierungen der Mineralresource Goulamina
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.002.jpeg
Abbildung 1. Goulamina Blockmodel Schrägansicht Richtung Norden
Birimian lieferte die Hauptinformationsquellen, die im Rahmen dieser Mineralressourcenschätzung verwendet wurden einschließlich Bohrungsdatensammlungen, eine topografische Oberfläche, Kartierungsinformationen und eine geologische Interpretation der vererzten Pegnatite. Insgesamt 50 Bohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von 5.179 m lagen dem Ressourcenmodell zugrunde.
Die Mineralressourcen wurden durch Rückspülbohrungen (Reverse Circulation, RC) und Kernbohrungen (Diamond Drilling, DD) abgegrenzt. Der Großteil der Bohrungen wurde in der Hauptpegmatitzone in Abständen von 50 m x 50 m und 50 m x 25 m niedergebracht. Diese Abstände sind zur Bestimmung der Kontinuität der Geologie und des Gehalts zur Ausweisung von Mineralressourcen angemessen.
Der Spodumen (Lithium) -Pegmatit auf Goulamina kommt als zwei gut definierte im Allgemeinen parallele und sehr kontinuierliche Dykes (Intrusionsgänge) vor; die Main Zone und West Zone (Abbildung 1, 2 und 3). Querschneidende vererzte Dykes, die in Aufschlüssen und in den Bohrungen identifiziert wurden, sind nicht so gut begrenzt und wurden zu diesem Zeitpunkt nicht in die klassifizierten Ressourcen eingeschlossen.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.003.jpeg
Abbildung 2. Lagerstätte Goulamina. Draufsicht Lithiumpegmatite mit Lage der Bohrungen und berichteten Bohrabschnitten.
Vererzte Domänen für getrennte Pegmatit-Dykes wurden in Profilschnitten digitalisiert und dann als Drahtgitter dargestellt, um Festkörper zu generieren. Es besteht ein sehr starker Zusammenhang zwischen dem vererzten Teil der Pegmatit-Dykes und dem gesamten vererzten Dyke-Abschnitt. Nur sehr wenig Pegmatitmaterial hat keine signifikant erhöhten Lithiumgehalte. Folglich stimmen die Grenzen der Vererzung im Allgemeinen mit den lithologischen Grenzen der Dykes überein. Drahtgitter wurden zur Bestückung des Blockmodells und durch herkömmliches Kriging-Verfahren interpolierte Li2O-Gehalte verwendet.
Der größte Teil des Ressourcengebietes des Main Zone Pegmatites wurde als angezeigte Ressource klassifiziert, wo spezifische Datenabstände und Suchkriterien erfüllt wurden, im Allgemeinen innerhalb von 100 m der Oberfläche. Die tiefere Vererzung in dieser Zone, so wie im West Zone Pegmatit, wurde als geschlussfolgerte Ressource klassifiziert aufgrund der größeren Abstände zwischen den Bohrungen und geringerem Vertrauen in die Interpretation der Vererzung.
Es wurde angenommen, dass die Ressource im Tagebauverfahren abgebaut wird, das von den konzeptionellen Bergbaustudien unterstützt wird. Die früheren metallurgischen Studien bieten eine ausreichende Basis für die Annahme hinsichtlich der metallurgischen Zugänglichkeit und der Bestimmung angemessener Perspektiven für eine eventuelle wirtschaftliche Extraktion.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.004.jpeg
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.005.jpeg
Abbildung 3. Profilschnitte Lagerstätte Goulamina.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.006.jpeg
Figure 4. Goulamina Location and Infrastructure.
Goulamina - eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen
Die erste Ressourcenschätzung auf Goulamina bestätigt eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen. Das Projekt liegt in unmittelbarer Nähe einer asphaltierten Schnellstraße, eines Stromnetzes und eines Wasseranschlusses - das Wasserkraftwerk Selingue liegt nur etwa 45 Kilometer weiter nordwestlich (Abbildung 4).
Goulamina ist eine hochgradige Lithiumlagerstätte mit geringen Eisengehalten. Die Gehalt-Tonnage-Kurve ist in Abbildung 5 zu sehen. Signifikante Beobachtungen schließen ein:
-- Die Gesamtressource wird für einen Cut-off-Gehalt von 0% Li2O angegeben. Bei höheren Cut-off-Gehalten variieren die Tonnagen der Vererzung nicht beträchtlich, was den robusten Gehalt und die gute Kontinuität der modellierten Vererzung bestätigt.
-- Beachtliche Tonnagen der hochgradigen (>1,5 % Li2O) Vererzung wurden innerhalb der Ressource modelliert. Ein signifikanter Teil von sehr hochgradigem Material steht in Aufschlüssen und nahe der Oberfläche (siehe Abbildung 1) an, was eine potenzielle Möglichkeit für den Abbau hochgradigen Erzes in einer frühen Phase der Lebensdauer des Projekts bietet. Dies würde eine schnelle Rückzahlung und verbesserten Cashflow bei einer geeigneten Ausrichtung der Projektentwicklung ermöglichen.
Die Lagerstätte weist erheblichen Spielraum für die Erweiterung zu einem hochgradigen Lithiumprojekt mit beträchtlichen Tonnagen auf, womit frühere Erwartungen sogar noch übertroffen wurden. Die Vererzung ist in beiden Zonen weiterhin offen und im 250 Quadratkilometer großen Projektgebiet besteht hervorragendes ungenutztes Potenzial. Birimian ist weiterhin zuversichtlich, dass es den Lithiumbestand auf Goulamina durch weitere Bohrprogramme kontinuierlich steigern wird und damit die globale Bedeutung der Lagerstätte bestätigt.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.007.png
Abbildung 5. Goulamina Gehalt-Tonnage-Kurve.
Zukünftige Planung - Bohrungen
Die Vererzung ist im Streichen und zur Tiefe außerhalb der gegenwärtigen Grenzen der Bohrprogramme offen. Die letzten veröffentlichten Bohrergebnisse aus der West Zone (10. Oktober 2016) lieferten die bis dato auf Goulamina mächtigsten und höchst gradigsten Abschnitte einschließlich 82 m mit 1,64 % Li2O aus 18 m Tiefe und 51 m mit 1,93 % Li2O aus 127 m Tiefe (mit 22 m mit 2,23 % Li2O).
Diese sehr signifikanten Abschnitte nahe der Oberfläche sind in Streichrichtung offen, was in diesem Gebiet ein ausgezeichnetes Potenzial zur Hinzufügung beachtlicher Tonnagen von hochgradigem Material durch Bohrungen andeutet. Vorläufige Bergbaustudien haben ebenfalls einen guten Spielraum zur Erweiterung der Ressourcen unter die aktuelle Basis des Ressourcenmodells auf den Zonen Main und West gezeigt.
Weitere Bohrungen werden die Erweiterung der Vererzung während des Infill- und Step-out-Bohrprogramms der nächsten Phase erkunden. Die Planungen für dieses Programm sind im Laufen. Laut Erwartungen werden Bohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von ungefähr 10.000 m zur Erweiterung und Hochstufung der Ressourcenklassifikation und zur Erleichterung einer möglichen Erzvorratsschätzung niedergebracht werden.
Scoping-Studie und Genehmigungsverfahren
Parallel zu den Bohrungen avanciert Birimian rasch eine Scoping-Studie, um Eingaben in die Projektmachbarkeitsstudie zu definieren.
Como Engineers (Como) wurde damit beauftragt, die grundlegenden Verarbeitungsparameter festzulegen und die Investitionskosten zu schätzen, die für die Definierung weiterer detaillierter Arbeiten beim Projekt Bougouni verwendet werden. Como kann eine umfassende Erfahrung bei der Prozessplanung und technischen Aspekten von Spodumenkonzentrationsanlagen vorweisen, einschließlich der kürzlich durchgeführten endgültigen Machbarkeitsstudie für das Lithiumprojekt Pilgangoora von Pilbara Minerals.
Frühere Testarbeiten haben die Brauchbarkeit des Pegmatits auf Goulamina für die Produktion eines sehr reinen Lithiumkonzentrats von hoher Qualität bestätigt. Como wird diese Studie als Basis für ihre vorläufige Bewertung verwenden. Die Testergebnisse zeigen gute Spodumen (Lithium) -Ausbringung (84,7 %) und einen hohen Masseertrag zur Produktion eines hochwertigen sehr reinen (6,7 %) Spodumenkonzentrats. Als Hinweis, Konzentratgehalte von 6 % werden normalerweise von den globalen Lithiumkarbonatherstellern verlangt.
Digby Wells Environmental (Digby Wells) hat vor Kurzem die Feldarbeiten für die ersten sozialen und umweltbezogenen Bewertungen für die Gebiete im Umfeld der potenziellen Mine und des potenziellen Verarbeitungsstandortes bei Goulamina abgeschlossen. Im Rahmen dieser vorläufigen Studie werden wichtige umweltbezogene und soziale Aspekte identifiziert, wodurch es Digby Wells möglich sein wird, die Terms of Reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) zu erstellen, die verwendet werden, um einen entsprechenden Plan hinsichtlich der Durchführung der erforderlichen Basisstudien und der Einreichung der formellen Projekt-ESIA für die Genehmigung der Mine zu formulieren.
Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:
Kevin Joyce
Managing Director
08 9286 3045
info(at)birimiangold.com
In Europa:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource.capital.ch
Erklärung der qualifizierten Personen
Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Explorationsergebnisse und das Explorationsziel beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Kevin Anthony Joyce erstellt wurden. Herr Joyce ist Managing Director von Birimian Limited und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Joyce verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Vererzung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als qualifizierte Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Joyce erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.
Die Informationen in dieser Meldung, die sich auf Mineralressourcen beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Matt Bampton erstellt wurden. Herr Bampton ist ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Bampton ist ein Vollzeitbeschäftigter von Cube Consulting Pty Ltd. und verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Art von Vererzung und Lagerstätte sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als qualifizierte Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Bampton erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.
Zuvor gemeldete Ergebnisse
Diese Meldung enthält Informationen hinsichtlich früherer Explorationsergebnisse beim Projekt Bougouni. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass keine anderen neuen Informationen oder Daten vorliegen, die sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Marktmitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass sich alle grundlegenden Annahmen und technischen Parameter nicht grundlegend geändert haben. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die Form und der Kontext der enthaltenen Darbringung der Ergebnisse der Competent Person im Vergleich zur Marktmitteilung nicht grundlegend geändert wurden.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Aussagen hinsichtlich Pläne in Zusammenhang mit den Mineralkonzessionsgebieten des Unternehmens sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass die Pläne des Unternehmens hinsichtlich der Erschließung seiner Mineralkonzessionsgebiete wie erwartet umgesetzt werden können. Es kann keine Garantie abgegeben werden, dass das Unternehmen in der Lage sein wird, das Vorkommen von Minerallagerstätten zu bestätigen, dass sich eine Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich herausstellen wird oder dass eine Mine in einem der Mineralkonzessionsgebiete des Unternehmens erschlossen werden kann.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!
ASX Additional Information - Material Assumptions
The following is a summary of Material Information used to estimate the Mineral Resource as required by Listing Rule 5.8.1 and JORC 2012 Reporting Guidelines.
Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
The deposit lies within the Torakoro Authorisation to Explore which is owned 100% by Timbuktu Ressources, a wholly owned Malian subsidiary of Birimian Limited. The license area is currently being upgraded to a Research Permit, which was approved for issue by interministerial commission from the Mali Ministry of Mines on 19 July 2016. The mineral property is in good standing and there is no known impediment to obtaining a license to operate.
Geology
The project area is located within the Bougouni region of the southern Mali, where broadly north-south trending belts of Birimian-aged (Paleoproterozoic) metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks are intruded by syn-and post-orogenic granitoids.
Within the Project area, outcrop is limited and basement geology is therefore poorly understood. Regolith typically comprises a surficial transported gravel horizon (locally termed Cuirasse) overlying a thin lateritic weathering profile. Mapping indicates NE-striking metapelite and metagreywacke rocks in the north and eastern parts of the property. The southern portion of the project area is dominated by granodiorite.
All pegmatite bodies contain anomalous or significant amounts of the mineral spodumene (a lithium-bearing pyroxene), along with the other major minerals of quartz feldspar (albite and microcline); From the geological logging, there are also accessory amounts of muscovite, tourmaline, apatite, and biotite at the granite contacts. Semi-quantitative mineralogical analysis by X-ray diffraction also indicated trace amounts of zinnwaldite (a lithium-bearing mica) and chlorite.
Drilling Techniques and Hole Spacing
All holes were drilled as part of a continuous drilling campaign from May to September 2016. In total 50 holes for 5,179m of drilling were completed.
RC drilling was completed by a purpose-built rig supplied and operated by Foraco Drilling, using nominally 5.5 diameter equipment, with a face sampling downhole hammer. The rig has an outboard compressor, with specifications of 1100CFM(at)350PSI.
Core drilling was completed using a purpose-built rig supplied and operated by Foraco Drilling. All holes are standard HQ sized holes (core diameter 64mm). DD holes are a combination of some drilled from surface (lengths varied between 21m and 110m), and some as diamond tails on RC holes (lengths varied between 100m and 195m).
Sampling
All samples collected from the RC rig for this drilling program were collected at 1m downhole intervals. Samples were split into pre-numbered calico bags at the rig using a 3-stage vibratory riffle splitter yielding a sample of between 3 to 5 kilograms. In addition to the 1m sample, duplicate samples were taken every 20m downhole. Blanks and standards were inserted into the sample string at a rate of 1:40 for Blanks, and 1:40 for Standards.
A sampling ledger documented data, including hole number, date drilled, sample id, depths from and to, sample condition, sample type, percentage sample return and all certified standards blanks and duplicates.
Drill core was sawn in half along its long axis. One half of the drill core was taken for geochemical analysis. All samples were collected at 1m intervals down the hole. 100% core recoveries were typically achieved.
Sample Analysis
Sample preparation work was conducted in the ALS Laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. At the laboratory, samples were weighed, dried and crushed to -2mm in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg split of the crushed sample was subsequently pulverised in a ring mill to achieve a nominal pulp particle size of 85% passing 75m. Sample sizes and laboratory preparation techniques are considered to be appropriate.
After pulverisation, sub-samples were sent to ALS Laboratory in Perth for assay. Analysis for lithium and a suite of other elements is undertaken by ICP-AES, after a sodium peroxide (Na2O2) fusion - ALS Method ME-ICP89. Some of the multi-element analysis uses a MS finish - ALS Method ME-MS91. This fusion technique is considered to be a total dissolution technique for lithium-bearing silicate minerals. Detection limits for lithium are 0.01-10%.
Estimation Methodology
Interpreted sections were wireframed using Surpac to create 3D solids for each pegmatite domain within the resource area. The drillhole data was sliced on 50m spaced sections for modelling of the geology and the mineralised envelopes. Solids were constructed for 4 discreet pegmatite dykes, as well as for the near surface colluvium and lateritic material.
Mineralisation in the Main Zone and West Zone pegmatites was composited to 3m downhole intervals to reduce the variability inherent in raw samples or a smaller composite length relative to estimation resource model block dimensions.
Surpac software was used for the modelling and estimation, with SuperVisor software used to conduct geostatistical analysis. The main pegmatite domains in the block model were estimated using interpolation of grade via Ordinary Kriging (OK), which was considered to be an acceptable method given the strong geological control, the drilling density and the data distribution downhole.
A single block model was created by Cube with dimensions extended out to fully cover all of the mineralisation, plus surrounds that may be contained within pit optimisation shells. The parent block size used is 20mN x 20mE x 5mRL and sub-blocked to 1.25mN x 2.5mE x 2.5mRL.
Resource Classification
A range of criteria were considered by Cube when addressing the suitability of the classification boundaries. These criteria include:
-- Geological continuity and volume;
-- Drill spacing and drill data quality;
-- Modelling technique; and
-
- Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing composites, average distance of composites from blocks and kriging quality parameters.
Blocks have been classified as Indicated or Inferred, mostly based on drill data spacing in combination with kriging parameters.
Cut-off Grade
For the global resource estimation, no lower cutoff grade for reporting is used, as the model is essentially developed within a geological boundary, and the resource incorporates everything within the modelled pegmatite dykes.
Mining and Metallurgy
Conceptual mining studies are based on open cut mining methods using a contract mining fleet and conventional drill and blast mining methods. Limited inspection of core photography indicates that ground conditions are suitable for this mining method.
The resource has been trimmed by intersecting with a pit shell based on a Whittle optimisation at a revenue factor (USD650/t for a nominal 6% Li2O concentrate). Material falling outside of this shell is considered to not meet reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
The criteria for assumptions and predictions regarding metallurgical amenability - required to determine reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction - are based on the bulk sampling and test program undertaken in 2008 by CSA Global (UK), work that was commissioned and funded by the World Bank as part of the SYSMIN economic development program. CSA Global undertook systematic sampling of outcropping material at Goulamina to collect a representative bulk sample comprising 3,150kg of material, which was subsequently crushed and split to 750kg for detailed processing test work. This work included evaluations of screen sizing to optimize spodumene (lithium) recoveries and preliminary dense media separation tests. The results of this study indicated good spodumene recoveries (~84.7%) and a high mass yield, to produce a high quality chemical grade spodumene concentrate (~6.7% Li2O).
Table 2. Reverse Circulation and diamond drill holes at the Bougouni Project, Mali.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38039/27102016_DE_BGS_ASX_Bougouni ResourcePRcom.008.png
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data
CriteriJORC Code explanation Commentary
a
Samplin· Nature and quality of · Diamond Drill Core (DD)
g sampling and Reverse Circulation
techni ( (RC) chips are the two
ques eg cut channels, random main sample
chips, or specific types.
specialised industry
standard measurement · RC drill holes were
tools appropriate to routinely sampled at 1m
the minerals under intervals down the hole,
investigation, such as with samples collected
down at the drill rig by
riffle splitting drill
hole gamma sondes, or spoils to collect a
handheld XRF nominal 2.5 - 4kg sub
instruments, sample, with an
additional 50% split for
etc). These examples material > 5
should not be taken as kg.
limiting the broad
meaning of · Routine standard
sampling. reference material,
sample blanks, and
· Include reference to sample duplicates were
measures taken to inserted or collected at
ensure sample every 10th sample in the
sample sequence for RC
representivity and the drill
appropriate calibration holes.
of any measurement
tools or systems · Nominal 2.5kg sub
used. samples were collected
from half sawn HQ sized
· Aspects of the diamond drill core,
determination of routinely sampled at 1m
mineralisation that are intervals down the
Material to the Public hole.
Report.
· Routine standard
· In cases where reference material and
industry standard sample blanks were
work has been done this inserted/collected at
would be relatively every 20th sample in the
simple sample sequence for DD
( drill
eg reverse circulation holes.
drilling was used to
obtain 1 m samples from · All samples were
which 3 kg was submitted to ALS Bamako
pulverised to produce a and subsequently
30 g charge for fire forwarded to ALS
assay). In other cases Ouagadougou for
more explanation may be preparation. Analysis
required, such as where was undertaken at ALS
there is coarse gold Perth by method
that has inherent ME-ICP89
sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types
(
eg submarine nodules)
may warrant disclosure
of detailed
information.
Drillin· Drill type (eg core, · Drillholes were
g reverse circulation, generally angled at -60°
techni open-hole hammer, towards 270° (WGS84_29N
ques rotary air blast, grid)
auger, Bangka, sonic,
· RC drilling equipment
etc) and details (eg core is nominally 5.5
diameter, triple or diameter, with a face
standard tube, depth of sampling down
diamond tails,
face-sampling bit or hole hammer.
other type, whether · RC drilling used a
core is oriented and if purpose-built RC Rig
so, by what method, (
Foraco Drilling) with an
etc). outboard compressor,
with specifications of
1100CFM(at)350PSI
· DD holes are standard
tube HQ sized holes
(core diameter
64mm)
· DD holes were drilled
using a purpose built
drill rig supplied and
operated by
Foraco Drilling.
· DD holes are a
combination of some
drilled from surface
(lengths varied between
21m and 110m), and some
as diamond tails on RC
holes (lengths varied
between 100m and
195m).
· Core Orientations were
performed with a Reflex
ACT II RD rapid descent
core orientation
tool
Drill · Method of recording · A qualitative estimate
sample and assessing core and of sample recovery was
recove chip sample recoveries done for each sample
ry and results metre collected from the
assessed. drill rig for RC
holes.
· Measures taken to
maximise sample · Riffle split samples
recovery and ensure were weighed to ensure
representative nature consistency of sample
of the size and to monitor
samples. sample
recoveries.
· Whether a relationship
exists between sample · A quantitative measure
recovery and grade and of sample recovery was
whether sample bias may done for each run of
have occurred due to drill core for DD
preferential loss/gain holes.
of fine/coarse
material. · Drill sample recovery
in the DD holes
approximates 100% in
mineralised
zones.
· Overall, drill sample
recovery and quality is
considered to be
adequate for the RC
drilling, and is
considered to be
excellent for the DD
holes.
· There is the
possibility of some
low-level contamination
from the drill bits and
rods on subsequent iron
assays.
Logging· Whether core and chip · All drill sample
samples have been intervals were
geologically and geologically logged by
Company
geotechnically logged to Geologists.
a level of detail to
support appropriate · Where appropriate,
Mineral Resource geological logging
estimation, mining recorded the abundance
studies and of specific minerals,
metallurgical rock types and
studies. weathering using a
standardized logging
· Whether logging is system.
qualitative or
quantitative in nature. · For RC holes, a small
Core (or sample of washed drill
material was retained in
costean, channel, etc) chip trays for future
photography. reference and validation
of geological logging,
· The total length and and an additional 100g
percentage of the of drill material was
relevant intersections retained in plastic bags
logged. for the same
purpose.
· For DD holes, all core
was photo-graphed both
Wet and
Dry.
· For most holes, the
entire drill hole was
logged and sampled.
Barren granite away from
the pegmatite dykes was
not routinely
sampled.
Sub-sam· If core, whether cut · RC 1m samples were
pling or sawn and whether riffle split at the
techni quarter, half or all drill rig, and routine
ques core field sample duplicates
and taken. were taken to evaluate
sample whether samples were
prepar· If non-core, whether representative.
ation riffled, tube sampled,
rotary split, · Drill core was sawn in
half along its long
etc and whether sampled axis. One half of the
wet or drill core was taken
dry. for
geochemical analysis.
· For all sample types, All samples were
the nature, quality and collected at 1m
appropriateness of the intervals down the
sample preparation hole.
technique.
· Sample preparation was
· Quality control undertaken by ALS
procedures adopted for Ouagadougou
all sub-sampling stages laboratory.
to maximise
· At the laboratory,
representivity of samples were weighed,
samples. dried and crushed to
-2mm in a jaw crusher. A
· Measures taken to 1.0kg split of the
ensure that the crushed sample was
sampling is pulverised in a steel
representative of the ring mill to achieve a
in situ material nominal particle size of
collected, including 85% passing
for instance results 75m.
for field
duplicate/second-half · Sample sizes and
sampling. laboratory preparation
techniques are
· Whether sample sizes considered to be
are appropriate to the appropriate for lithium,
grain size of the but may have introduced
material being a small level of
sampled. contamination for iron
from the sample
preparation
equipment.
Quality· The nature, quality · Analysis for lithium
of and appropriateness of and a suite of other
assay the assaying and elements was undertaken
data laboratory procedures at ALS Perth by ICPAES
and used and whether the after Sodium Peroxide
labora technique is considered Fusion. Detection limits
tory partial or for lithium (0.01
tests total. -10%)
· For geophysical tools, · Sodium Peroxide fusion
spectrometers, handheld is considered a total
XRF instruments, assay technique for
lithium
etc, the parameters used
in determining the · No geophysical tools or
analysis including other non-assay
instrument make and instrument types were
model, reading times, used in the analyses
calibrations factors reported.
applied and their
derivation, · Review of routine
etc. standard reference
material and sample
· Nature of quality blanks suggest there are
control procedures no significant
adopted analytical bias or
( preparation errors in
eg standards, blanks, the reported
duplicates, external analyses.
laboratory checks) and
whether acceptable · Lithium assays for the
levels of accuracy RC field sample
(
ie lack of bias) and duplicates compare well
precision have been with the original sample
established. and are consistent with
the style of
mineralisation being
evaluated. The analyses
are considered to be
representative of the
geological zones which
were
sampled.
· No field duplicates
were taken for the DD
program.
· Internal laboratory
QAQC checks are reported
by the laboratory,
including sizing
analysis to monitor
preparation.
· Review of the internal
laboratory QAQC suggests
the laboratory is
performing within
acceptable
limits.
· No samples were
analysed at an umpire
lab.
Verific· The verification of · Drill hole data is
ation significant compiled and digitally
of intersections by either captured by company
sampli independent or geologists.
ng and alternative company
assayi personnel. · The compiled digital
ng data is verified and
· The use of twinned validated by the
holes. Companys database
consultant before
· Documentation of loading into the drill
primary data, data
entry procedures, data hole database.
verification, data · No specific twin holes
storage (physical and were drilled.
electronic)
protocols.
· Reported results are
· Discuss any adjustment compiled by the
to assay Companys database
data. consultant and the
Managing
Director.
· There were no
adjustments to assay
data.
Locatio· Accuracy and quality · Drill hole collars were
n of of surveys used to set out in UTM grid
data locate drill holes WGS84_Zone29N
points (collar and down-hole
surveys), trenches, · Drill hole collars were
mine workings and other positioned using hand
locations used in held
Mineral Resource GPS.
estimation.
· RC and DD holes are
· Specification of the routinely surveyed for
grid system orientation at
used. approximately 50m-spaced
intervals down the hole,
· Quality and adequacy using the Reflex EZ-TRAC
of topographic electronic multi-shot
control. system
· SRTM elevation data was
used to establish
topographic control
where
appropriate.
· Locational accuracy at
collar and down the
drill hole is considered
appropriate for this
stage of resource
estimation.
Data · Data spacing for · The majority of
spacin reporting of drilling is at 50m x 50m
g and Exploration centres, with deeper
distri Results. holes at 100m x 50m
bution spacing, and some minor
· Whether the data infill to approximately
spacing and 50m x 25m on selected
distribution is sections.
sufficient to establish
the degree of · This spacing is
geological and grade adequate to determine
continuity appropriate the geological and grade
for the Mineral continuity for reporting
Resource and Ore of Mineral
Reserve estimation Resources.
procedure(s) and
classifications · Compositing to 3m
applied. lengths has been applied
for the estimation of
· Whether sample Mineral
compositing has been Resources
applied.
Orienta· Whether the · Mineralisation at Goulam
tion orientation of sampling ina
of achieves unbiased outcrops at surface and
data sampling of possible the steeply dipping
in structures and the geometry of
relati extent to which this is mineralisation is
on to known, considering the therefore
geolog deposit well-defined.
ical type.
struct · Drilling orientation
ure · If the relationship has not biased the
between the drilling sampling.
orientation and the
orientation of key
mineralised structures
is considered to have
introduced a sampling
bias, this should be
assessed and reported
if
material.
Sample · The measures taken to · Samples are stored on
securit ensure sample site prior to road
y security.
transport by Company
personnel to the ALS
Laboratory in Bamako,
Mali.
· Chain of custody
procedures exist for the
transport of material
between ALS Laboratories
(Mali to Burkina Faso to
Perth).
Audits · The results of any · Cube Consulting
or audits or reviews of undertook a site visit
review sampling techniques and during RC drilling
s data. operations to review the
sampling
techniques.
· There has been no
external audit or review
of the Companys
sampling techniques for
diamond
drilling.
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
CriteriJORC Code explanation Commentary
a
Mineral· Type, reference · The reported results
teneme name/number, location are from an area within
nt and and ownership including the
land agreements or material
tenure issues with third Torakoro Permit, which is
status parties such as joint held 100% by Timbuktu
ventures, partnerships, Resources SARL, a Malian
overriding royalties, subsidiary of
native title interests,
historical sites, Birimian Limited
wilderness or national · Tenure is in good
park and environmental standing.
settings.
· The security of the
tenure held at the time
of reporting along with
any known impediments
to obtaining a licence
to operate in the
area.
Explora· Acknowledgment and · The area which is
tion appraisal of presently covered by the
done exploration by other
by parties. Torakoro Permit was
other explored intermittently
partie by government agencies
s in the period 1990 to
2008. Exploration
consisted of soil
sampling and mapping for
gold.
· In 2007-2008 an
evaluation of the
commercial potential for
lithium at
Goulamina was undertaken
by CSA Global as part of
the SYSMIN 7 economic
development
program.
· CSA undertook mapping
and bulk sampling of the
Goulamina outcrop but did
not undertake drilling.
Bulk sampling and
preliminary processing
testwork confirmed the
viability of the
pegmatite at
Goulamina to produce a
high quality chemical
grade lithium
concentrate
Geology· Deposit type, · Pegmatite Hosted
geological setting and Lithium Deposits are the
style of target for exploration.
mineralisation. This style of
mineralisation typically
forms as dykes and sills
intruding or in
proximity to granite
host
rocks.
· Surficial geology
within the project area
typically consists of
indurated gravels
forming plateaux, and
broad depositional
plains consisting of
colluvium and alluvial
to approximately 5m
vertical
depth.
· Lateritic weathering is
common away from the
Goulamina deposit and in
the broader project
area.
Drill · A summary of all · All relevant data from
hole information material to 2016 drilling programs
Inform the understanding of has been previously
ation the exploration results released to the
including a tabulation market.
of the following
information for all
Material drill holes:
o easting and northing
of the drill hole
collar
o elevation or RL
(Reduced Level -
elevation above sea
level in metres) of the
drill hole
collar
o dip and azimuth of the
hole
o down hole length and
interception
depth
o hole length.
· If the exclusion of
this information is
justified on the basis
that the information is
not Material and this
exclusion does not
detract from the
understanding of the
report, the Competent
Person should clearly
explain why this is the
case.
Data · In reporting · All relevant data from
aggreg Exploration Results, 2016 drilling programs
ation weighting averaging has been previously
method techniques, maximum released to the
s and/or minimum grade market.
truncations
(
eg cutting of high
grades) and cut-off
grades are usually
Material and should be
stated.
· Where aggregate
intercepts incorporate
short lengths of high
grade results and
longer lengths of low
grade results, the
procedure used for such
aggregation should be
stated and some typical
examples of such
aggregations should be
shown in
detail.
· The assumptions used
for any reporting of
metal equivalent values
should be clearly
stated.
Relatio· These relationships · All relevant data from
nship are particularly 2016 drilling programs
betwee important in the has been previously
n reporting of released to the
minera Exploration market.
lisatio Results.
n
widths· If the geometry of the
and mineralisation with
interc respect to the drill
ept
lengthhole angle is known, its
s nature should be
reported.
· If it is not known and
only the down hole
lengths are reported,
there should be a clear
statement to this
effect
(
eg down hole length,
true width not
known).
Diagram· Appropriate maps and · All relevant data from
s sections (with scales) 2016 drilling programs
and tabulations of has been previously
intercepts should be released to the
included for any market.
significant discovery
being reported These
should include, but not
be limited to a plan
view of drill hole
collar locations and
appropriate sectional
views.
Balance· Where comprehensive · All relevant data from
d reporting of all 2016 drilling programs
report Exploration Results is has been previously
ing not practicable, released to the
representative market.
reporting of both low
and high grades and/or
widths should be
practiced to avoid
misleading reporting of
Exploration
Results.
Other · Other exploration · Density measurements
substa data, if meaningful and taken by Archimedes
ntive material, should be Method (water
explor reported including (but displacement) of core
ation not limited to): samples from 14 holes,
data geological all in
observations;
geophysical survey unweathered material.
results; geochemical · Whole core was used,
survey results; bulk but neither coated nor
samples - size and waxed.
method of treatment;
metallurgical test · These measurements were
results; bulk density, used to determine the
groundwater, bulk density for the
geotechnical and rock Mineral
characteristics; Resource.
potential deleterious
or contaminating · In addition to lithium
substances. (as
Li
2O), all holes were
assayed for a
multi-element suite to
evaluate the presence of
any potential co-product
or contaminating
material.
Further· The nature and scale · The Mineral Resource
work of planned further work estimate will be used to
(
eg tests for lateral support a scoping level
extensions or depth assessment of the key
extensions or processing parameters
large-scale step-out and estimate capital
drilling). costs, which will be
used to define
· Diagrams clearly subsequent phases of
highlighting the areas detailed work at the
of possible extensions,
including the main Bougouni Li Project.
geological · An environmental
interpretations and consultancy has been
future drilling areas, engaged to undertake a
provided this preliminary social and
information is not environmental assessment
commercially at
sensitive.
Goulamina.
·
Section 3 - Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
CriteriaJORC Code explanation Commentary
Database· Measures taken to · Drilling database is
integri ensure that data has maintained by
ty not been corrupted by,
for example, Birimians database
transcription or keying consultant (Rock Solid
errors, between its Data Consultancy) in
initial collection and
its use for Mineral Datashed software,
Resource estimation look-up tables and fixed
purposes. formatting are used for
entering logging,
· Data validation spatial and sampling
procedures data for the deposit
used. databases. Sample
numbers are uniquely
coded and pre-numbered
bags used. Data transfer
for
downhole survey and
assaying information is
electronic via email.
These and other workflow
methods minimise the
potential of errors.
· Cube received data
directly exported from
Datashed in ASCII format,
then completed
validation checks on the
database comparing
maximum hole depths
checks
on all data, duplicate
numbering, missing data,
and interval error
checks using validation
rules in MS Excel before
importing records into
MS Access. Cube then
verified the data using
visual inspection of the
drillholes in Surpac v6.7,
in 3D to identify
inconsistencies of drill
hole traces.
Site · Comment on any site · Matt Bampton (Senior
visits visits undertaken by Consultant - Cube
the Competent Person
