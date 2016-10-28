Neuerscheinung: "Sociality and Justice" von Maria Dimitrova

(firmenpresse) - "'Sociality and Justice' provides a thorough scrutiny of the legacy of the greatest moral philosophers of the 20th century with an intriguing as well as inspiring re-interpretation and re-adjustment to the conditions of the 21st century."

―Zygmunt Bauman



Building on the work of Emmanuel Levinas, Maria Dimitrovas groundbreaking book "Sociality and Justice" puts the phenomenological paradigm into a new perspective.

Dimitrovas new approach is based on inter-subjectivity and introduces a social dimension in phenomenology by overcoming the focus on self-reflection of the thinking subject and instead arguing for the importance of sociality as a responsibility for the Other.



"Dimitrova has produced a masterpiece that requires us to rethink the basis of the human as social animal and its function in the origin and moral maintenance of human society."

―Donald Phillip Verene, Candler Professor of Metaphysics and Moral Philosophy and Director of the Institute for Vico Studies, Emory University



Maria Dimitrova

Sociality and Justice

Toward Social Phenomenology

268 Seiten, Paperback. 2016. 34,90

ISBN 978-3-8382-0945-6



Erhältlich in jeder Buchhandlung oder direkt bei ibidem.







Weitere Infos zur Pressemeldung:

http://www.ibidemverlag.de/Unser-Verlagsprogramm/Philosophie/Sociality-and-Justice.html



Keywords (optional):Unternehmensinformation / Kurzprofil:

Der ibidem-Verlag ist ein Fachbuchverlag für Wissenschaftsliteratur mit Standorten in Stuttgart und Hannover. Mit mehr als 1.900 lieferbaren Titeln im Programm bietet das 1997 gegründete Verlagshaus wissenschaftlich anspruchsvolle Analysen vor allem aus den Bereichen Medien-, Geistes-, Sozial- und Wirtschaftswissenschaften.

Dies ist eine Pressemitteilung von

ibidem-Verlag

PresseKontakt / Agentur:

ibidem-Verlag

- Presse -

Leuschnerstr. 40

30457 Hannover

Tel.: 0511 / 2622200

presse(at)ibidem-verlag.de



Datum: 28.10.2016 - 14:35

Sprache: Deutsch

News-ID 1418227

Anzahl Zeichen: 1319

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ibidem-Verlag

Ansprechpartner: Jan Hühnerberg

Stadt: Hannover

Telefon: 0511 / 2622200



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 109 mal aufgerufen.



Verlinkung-Tipps:



Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:





Twittern



Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.

Kommentare zur Pressemitteilung