Neuerscheinung: "Sociality and Justice" von Maria Dimitrova

(firmenpresse) - "'Sociality and Justice' provides a thorough scrutiny of the legacy of the greatest moral philosophers of the 20th century with an intriguing as well as inspiring re-interpretation and re-adjustment to the conditions of the 21st century."
―Zygmunt Bauman

Building on the work of Emmanuel Levinas, Maria Dimitrovas groundbreaking book "Sociality and Justice" puts the phenomenological paradigm into a new perspective.
Dimitrovas new approach is based on inter-subjectivity and introduces a social dimension in phenomenology by overcoming the focus on self-reflection of the thinking subject and instead arguing for the importance of sociality as a responsibility for the Other.

"Dimitrova has produced a masterpiece that requires us to rethink the basis of the human as social animal and its function in the origin and moral maintenance of human society."
―Donald Phillip Verene, Candler Professor of Metaphysics and Moral Philosophy and Director of the Institute for Vico Studies, Emory University

Maria Dimitrova
Sociality and Justice
Toward Social Phenomenology
268 Seiten, Paperback. 2016. 34,90
ISBN 978-3-8382-0945-6

Erhältlich in jeder Buchhandlung oder direkt bei ibidem.



http://www.ibidemverlag.de/Unser-Verlagsprogramm/Philosophie/Sociality-and-Justice.html



Der ibidem-Verlag ist ein Fachbuchverlag für Wissenschaftsliteratur mit Standorten in Stuttgart und Hannover. Mit mehr als 1.900 lieferbaren Titeln im Programm bietet das 1997 gegründete Verlagshaus wissenschaftlich anspruchsvolle Analysen vor allem aus den Bereichen Medien-, Geistes-, Sozial- und Wirtschaftswissenschaften.

ibidem-Verlag
- Presse -
Leuschnerstr. 40
30457 Hannover
Tel.: 0511 / 2622200
presse(at)ibidem-verlag.de



