Online travel sales in Europe increase but other global areas grow faster, says yStats.com report

A new report from Hamburg-based E-Commerce research organization yStats.com, Europe Online Travel Market 2016 indicates that despite the increase in online travel sales in the region driven by mobile users, Europes share of the global market is expected to decrease, due to faster growth of other world regions.

(firmenpresse) - The European region is expected to tally one quarter of the worlds online travel sales this year and is the third largest online travel market globally, according to the yStats.com report. Nevertheless, Europes share of global online travel sales will diminish by several percentage points due to the rapid growth in emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Lodging is one of the more popular categories for online traveler bookers in Europe, per the yStats.com report. Peer-to-peer booking platforms such as Airbnb are challenging the lead of traditional accommodation sites such as Booking.com.

The United Kingdom leads Europe in online travel sales, even though Germany has higher total travel sales. The yStats.com report points out the increasing use of mobile devices to book travel throughout the region, particularly in the UK, France and Italy.





Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

