Complete Product Range in Two New Catalogues

ZETTLER electronics presents extensive portfolio including innovations for PCB Power Relays and E-Mobility Solutions

(firmenpresse) - Munich (Germany), November 2nd, 2016 - ZETTLER electronics GmbH, manufacturer and distributor of electromagnetic and electronic components, has released two new product catalogues, illustrating its extensive portfolio of relays, magnetics, displays, controls and new energy solutions.

In addition to established components, customers will find a series of technical innovations like PCB Power Relays for SMT mounting and extremely small relays in the updated portfolio. For the first time, ZETTLER also introduces solutions for the fast growing e-mobility market, presenting its product line of AC circuit relays and contactors for EV charging.

Short Form Catalogue Relays

The new catalogue gives a comprehensive overview on ZETTLER electronics relay portfolio. To simplify production selection for the customer, the relays are classified in the categories:

- Signal Relays for switching of small signals in communications, measurement and controls, automated test equipment (ATE). Signals will be connected with high precision.

- Power Relays for general purpose, such as applications in industry, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Condition), lighting, building control.

- Solar Relays designed for the photovoltaic industry to fulfill the common requirements of applications like solar inverters.

- E-Mobility Relays designed according common requirements for E-Mobility charging equipment, including the new AZSR116/132/140 relay series.

- High Power Relays mainly used in heating, lighting, motor controls and micro wave ovens.

- Automotive Relays to be used for a huge variety of typical motor applications in cars like central locking, sun roof and window control, seat memory, mirror movement, as well as lights and blinkers.

- Industrial Relays for switch cabinets or applications on DIN-Rails.

Product Range Catalogue

ZETTLER electronics" full product range is presented in the complete catalogue. In addition to relays customers get a full overview on switches, potentiometers and encoders, magnetic- and resistive sensors, thermos switches, transformers, PCB-Switchmode power supplies, displays and fans.

"Our news catalogues provide an initial guide for our customers to select the best components that meet their specific application requirements," explains Alexander Stöckel, Product management - Electromechanical Components at ZETTLER electronics. "On over 50 pages they can find highest quality at a fair price, an intuitive product selection, quick turnaround time and fast delivery as well as a service that will always lead them to the best choice for their application."

At electronica 2016 in Munich (November, 8th - 11th), ZETTLER electronics will showcase its full range of products at the ZETTLER Group booth (Hall A2/655). To find more information please visit here.

Download of ZETTLER electronics Short Form Catalogue Relays

http://www.zettlerelectronics.com/pdfs/catalog/Relays Short Form Catalog EN 1016_small.pdf

Download of ZETTLER electronics Product Range Catalogue

http://www.zettlerelectronics.com/pdfs/catalog/Product Range EN 1016_small.pdf





Building on more than a century of expertise in German precision engineering, ZETTLER GROUP is a world-class enterprise, engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of electronic components. Its industry leadership is based on a unique combination of engineering competence and global scale. ZETTLER GROUP"s diversified product lines are designed to provide complete solutions for component applications across a broad spectrum of industries, including relays, magnetics, displays, controls and new energy solutions. With a global network of companies ZETTLER GROUP is not only present in low cost manufacturing geographies, but also has the ability to provide customer-focused solutions in proximity to local industrial and commercial markets. Located near Munich, Germany, ZETTLER Electronics GmbH serves as the European headquarters for ZETTLER Group and operates through a comprehensive network of distributors across nineteen countries, including all the key markets of the European Union, Scandinavia, Israel, and Turkey.

Zettler electronics GmbH

