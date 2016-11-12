Tips on Beating the Odds!

There seems to be a thousand ways to gamble as there are just as many ways to lose when betting.

But let's face it, for most bettors, gambling is not about living the "bet-and-leave-if-you-lose" attitude. They play to win!

In any endeavor, it is essential to know the rules of the game in order to play it better and stay on the winning edge. Keeping simple advice in mind and mastering several gaming strategies before jumping into any gambling activity will help to increase ones' chances of beating the bookies and eventually overpowering them.



While it's true that this article aims to develop your winning potential, one mustn't forget that gambling is not all about winning. We gamble for fun while keeping a system which helps us defeat the percentage of losing. Go BIG or GO HOME seems to be a rallying cry when one hits a winning streak. That might be the key to beating the odds.



Here are a few tips which one can apply when engaging in any online casino betting activity. It is important to keep in mind that these golden nuggests of gambling wisdom are not systems and are not perfect. However, following them offers a great deal of certainty in going home with more money.



 Keep It Small - Betting small time does not hurt and is good for your pocket. Big time betting is perfect if you are sure that your chance of winning is always 100%. You may lose your money in the end, but you have enjoyed the gaming action for a long time.



 Bet With Lucky Pals - There are hands and then many more hands when it comes to gambling. Bet with lucky gamblers and hope some of that luck will rub off on you. How does one spot a lucky gambler? That's an easy question! Attach yourself to someone who has gambled very rarely in life, who may have never placed a bet.

Lady Luck attaches herself to those who will need to be lucky in order to win. No matter how you master the system operating on every game, if the day does not favor your side then live with it. As an Anonymous Gambler once said while raking in a $6 million pot at the world Series Of Poker final table, "I'd rather be lucky than good."





 Eye on the Pattern - Go with the flow. Bet on the numbers/players which gets the most wins. Predict its chances by keeping history of their wins and loses. Roulette tables everywhere keep a visible board

of all the numbers which come up on the wheel. See a pattern? red or Black? Odd numbers or even? Single digit or double digits? This helps formulate a decision when risking a bet on the table.



 Avoid favorites! - Good betting is impeded by unhealthy judgment about favorite players, numbers, etc. Improve your judgment by weighing the odds while looking at other prospects that get the possibility of winning.

If betting sports, choose the teams often dismissed by the Experts! What do they know anyway?



 Unleash Your Psychic powers - Confucius implied that the first thing that comes in your mind is usually the best answer to a question. Playing on your inner psychic power pays!

As another wise man (my father) used to say, when reading a Daily Racing Form, "Study Long, and you'll study Wrong."



 Stop Ahead - Be in control of your winnings. Take over gambling more than it takes over you. If it's getting late and you're getting tired, LEAVE. Remember, there is always tomorrow to get EVEN or hit the jackpot.



 Gamble for fun - While its true that some people gamble to win, we must also consider that gaming was originally created to provide fun and entertainment. Investing in gambling is a bad idea!

Quitting once you're ahead should be your primary goal and a sure way to beat the odds!For more information please visit



