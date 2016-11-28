primions hazard management system granted VdS approval

psm2200, the hazard management system from primion Technology AG has been awarded VdS approval in accordance with VdS 3534. As part of this approval, conformity with the testing specifications of DIN EN 50518-2 (Monitoring and Alarm Receiving Centre) was tested and confirmed.





(firmenpresse) - This gives any company who is operating the system certification from an independent institution, in respect of the quality, reliability and security of the psm2200 software.



Through this certification, primion has extended the previous application area for psm2200 of Security and Building Management Technology, to encompass certified deployment in European Security Command and Control Centres (SCC).



WIK, Germanys leading research and advisory institute for communications services, has once again identified the VdS quality mark for products and service providers to be the most important purchase criterion in the security market.



The prime security management 2200 Control Centre software - psm2200 - controls and monitors the complete spectrum of security-critical applications in access control, building management, fire detection and video surveillance. psm2200 integrates these applications into one platform, enabling a complete overview at all times. Data supplied by security or building management systems is integrated and visualised in a central, uniform GUI, using bi-directional interfaces. The resulting scenarios can be defined in advance as automated processes, e.g. notifying the emergency services.



If required, manual interventions can be supported through individual Workflow scenarios, for example, who within the company needs to be notified about which alarms. In serious emergency situations, detectors react within seconds, triggering alarms, closing fire protection doors, opening up escape routes. At the same time, first responders and emergency services are informed. All client processes work permanently online. Relevant process information is available for processing at all times. There is no need for client databases, which reduces investment costs. Online clients are updated at the click of a mouse button, which means that operators are always working with the latest version.









About primion



The primion group is an internationally operating group of companies, with subsidiaries throughout Europe and a widespread international network of System Integration Partners.

primion develops, produces and installs Access control and Time recording software and hardware together with systems for comprehensive security management and offers tailored security technology and hazard management solutions from standardised components for security-critical environments and infrastructures such as airports, research institutes, laboratories, banks, public buildings, and many more. We are continually expanding our position in the market with our reliable solutions, our innovative products and our top consultancy services across all industries and for all sizes of company and organisation. First class references from around the world as well as our numerous awards and certificates and sought-after international Design Prizes add weight to this claim. Around the world, more than 5,000 customers have placed their confidence in the primion solutions. primion, its subsidiaries Opertis, primion S.A.S. In France, GET in Belgium and Digitek in Spain as well as System partner companies operating around the world, share the responsibility for sales and of course for the full range of after-sales services.







Weitere Infos zur Pressemeldung:

http://www.primion.de



Keywords (optional):Unternehmensinformation / Kurzprofil:

The primion group is an internationally operating group of companies, with subsidiaries throughout Europe and a widespread international network of System Integration Partners.

primion develops, produces and installs Access control and Time recording software and hardware together with systems for comprehensive security management and offers tailored security technology and hazard management solutions from standardised components for security-critical environments and infrastructures such as airports, research institutes, laboratories, banks, public buildings, and many more. We are continually expanding our position in the market with our reliable solutions, our innovative products and our top consultancy services across all industries and for all sizes of company and organisation. First class references from around the world as well as our numerous awards and certificates and sought-after international Design Prizes add weight to this claim. Around the world, more than 5,000 customers have placed their confidence in the primion solutions. primion, its subsidiaries Opertis, primion S.A.S. In France, GET in Belgium and Digitek in Spain as well as System partner companies operating around the world, share the responsibility for sales and of course for the full range of after-sales services.



Dies ist eine Pressemitteilung von

primion Technology AG

Leseranfragen:

primion Technology AG

Steinbeisstr. 2-5

72510 Stetten a.k.M.

Fon: 0 75 73 / 95 2-0

Fax: 0 75 73 / 9 20 34

Mail: info(at)primion.de

Web: www.primion.de



PresseKontakt / Agentur:

primion Technology AG

Susanne Christmann

Head of Group Marketing

Steinbeisstr. 2-5

72510 Stetten a.k.M.

Fon: 0 75 73 / 95 2-0

Fax: 0 75 73 / 9 20 34

Mail: info(at)primion.de

Web: www.primion.de



Datum: 28.11.2016 - 14:11

Sprache: Deutsch

News-ID 1425638

Anzahl Zeichen: 3663

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: primion Technology AG



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 171 mal aufgerufen.



Verlinkung-Tipps:



Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:





Twittern



Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.

Kommentare zur Pressemitteilung