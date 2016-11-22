International School Campus

The International School Campus is a new international school near Hamburg for children from preschool to 12th grade.

(firmenpresse) - The mission of the International School Campus is to offer an academically rigorous but balanced education experience, with an international perspective. This is also mirrored in the schools values, which are built on principles like integrity, innovation, global-thinking, social justice and many more.

Students can attend all grades including pre-school, at the International School Campus  Hamburg. The program is enriched by aditional afternoon activities that can be attended by the students. Furthermore, the school offers a broad list of extracurricular activities such as various sports, music and dancing. The school has great interest in working with local and international experts, companies and organisations in order to support the students learning and ensure a well rounded education

The planned campus includes a school, a boarding school and a gym that meets international competition conditions.





