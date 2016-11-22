The International School Campus is a new international school near Hamburg for children from preschool to 12th grade.
(firmenpresse) - The mission of the International School Campus is to offer an academically rigorous but balanced education experience, with an international perspective. This is also mirrored in the schools values, which are built on principles like integrity, innovation, global-thinking, social justice and many more.
Students can attend all grades including pre-school, at the International School Campus Hamburg. The program is enriched by aditional afternoon activities that can be attended by the students. Furthermore, the school offers a broad list of extracurricular activities such as various sports, music and dancing. The school has great interest in working with local and international experts, companies and organisations in order to support the students learning and ensure a well rounded education
The planned campus includes a school, a boarding school and a gym that meets international competition conditions.
Weitere Infos zur Pressemeldung:
http://www.isceducation.de/
The International School Campus is a new international school near Hamburg for children from preschool to 12th grade.
Datum: 22.11.2016 - 17:23
Sprache: Deutsch
News-ID 1427715
Anzahl Zeichen: 1048
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: International School Campus
Ansprechpartner: Maria Berges
Stadt: Pinneberg
Telefon: +4941018050300
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 22.11.2016
Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 142 mal aufgerufen.
Verlinkung-Tipps:
Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:
Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.658
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|223
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.