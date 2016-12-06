Full BIP Test Coverage with COMPRION SIMfony

COMPRION only company offering GCF-validated BIP tests on two different network simulators

(firmenpresse) - It is COMPRIONs ambition to cover all requirements included in the GSMA TS.27 NFC Handset Test Book. To ensure compliance of the SIM OTA technologies that are necessary to manage NFC services in the UICC, TS.27 also encompasses testing of the Bearer Independent Protocol (BIP). In total, there are four sets of BIP tests. With todays validation of the latest BIP set as defined in WI 214, containing combined mobile network and Wi-Fi tests, all 4 BIP test sets are available as validated GCF tests on COMPRION SIMfony in combination with the R&S CMW500 network simulator. Since the end of October, COMPRION has already been offering four GCF-validated BIP test sets on COMPRION SIMfony MD8475A. This makes COMPRION the only company so far allowing their customers to use GCF-validated BIP tests on two different network simulators.



BIP is a high-performance communication protocol between the network/server and the (U)SIM allowing faster data exchanges with the (U)SIM than todays SMS channel. The BIP tests refer to the fundamental mobile device features APN and BIP management. Together with the GSMA requirements for UICC-based NFC services, these features ensure the establishment of a proper OTA channel to the UICC. This is necessary to perform remote file and application management scenarios for secure NFC applications that reside in the UICC.



For executing the tests, the test operator needs the COMPRION universal test system UT³ Platform with Device Test Center and a network simulator, either Anritsu MD 8475A (as GCF TP 151) or R&S CMW500 (TP 150).



COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in a number of standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.



