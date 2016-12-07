       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Growth of online retail in UK propelled by new channels, according to yStats.com publication

A new report out of Germany-based research firm yStats.com outlines the expectations of analysts for online retail for the next few years in the United Kingdom. UK B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020 tells of the importance of innovations services such as shopping from mobile devices and click & collect service.

(firmenpresse) - The maturing online retail market of the UK is predicted to lose a small percentage of total global online retail sales as the online shopping takes off in other world regions, yet those other areas have a long way to go to match the levels attained this market: online retail is above 10% of total retail sales, and over three quarters of the adult population already shops online in the UK, according to sources cited in the yStats.com report.

One of the reasons for this world leadership in the UK is the use of multiple channels for online shopping. Shopping from mobile devices is predicted by some sources cited in the yStats.com report to provide over half of all online retail sales by 2020. The click and collect practice is also growing at a faster rate than overall online shopping, providing a challenge to pure online leader Amazon.



https://www.ystats.com/product/uk-b2c-e-commerce-sales-forecasts-2016-to-2020/



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

