Online retail sales in Japan will continue growth, per yStats.com report

Slower, but continued growth of online retail in Japan is the prediction in a new publication from Hamburg-based yStats.com, Japan B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020. The report combines information from reliable primary sources to predict the online sales development for this period.

(firmenpresse) - Japans growth rate this year of slightly above 10% will allow Japan to maintain the fourth position in global B2C E-Commerce sales. Over a fourth of all households in Japan purchase online, with Rakuten and Amazon as the most popular sites, according to the yStats.com publication. The report points to M-Commerce as one factor boosting continued sales growth in the next few years, as about half of all online retail is predicted to be purchased on a mobile device by 2020. Increasing cross-border online sales also fosters the progress of B2C E-Commerce in Japan.



https://www.ystats.com/product/japan-b2c-e-commerce-sales-forecasts-2016-to-2020/



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press(at)ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ysta



yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Yücel Yelken
Hamburg
Telefon: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

