lps, reallan-professional-event-technology-for-professional-laser-shows,

Every day and everywhere modern technology is around us. Whether at a concert, touring, at the musical, a TV show or other large event - high-quality, diverse event technology. With LPS-RealLAN, from company LPS-Lasersysteme, numerous show laser systems can be controlled appropriately.



Lasershow from LPS Lasersysteme

Whether at a concert, touring, at the musical, a TV show or other large event - high-quality, diverse event technology is used to impress the audience and viewers and to offer always exciting entertainment. An overwhelming stage design, equipped with high-quality lighting and sound technology, which the entire event location really "rocks. Viewers will be thrilled.

But with these many devices, even long cables must be laid to stage a smooth show.

To abstain on cable strands as big as a fist between stage and FOH, is increasingly used the network technology in the event industry.

The company LPS-Lasersysteme is using this advantage.

With LPS-RealLAN, numerous show laser systems can be controlled appropriately. Combined with the laser show software LPS-RealTIME Pro are these laser systems from LPS and ILDA systems from other manufacturers.

Every distance between FOH and laser show systems is very comfortably possible by this small LPS-RealLAN plug (5,3 x 4,2 x 1,9 cm / l x w x h).

Therefore, you need neither ILDA cables nor the pesky drive units at the FOH at an event.

By using network switches, any number of laser show systems can be integrated in the network and individually controlled.

After a successful event, there are other advantages of the LPS-RealLAN show technology.

Because also the subsequent dismantling is more convenient and faster after each show for the event technicians.







http://www.lps-laser.com



LPS-Lasersysteme is worldwide known as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of professional laser show systems, laser shows, laser modules, laser show software and multimedia shows. Renowned event agencies and adventure restaurateurs, decision makers of many institutions and Governments, as well as other laser show providers around the world trust the company that has its headquarter in south-west of Germany since 1993 and produces the complete laser show equipment there. You can feel the more than 23 years existence of LPS-Lasersysteme in many ways. Experience and implementation options are specifically brought in harmony  versatile, brilliant color laser shows at large events with more than hundred thousand spectators, reliable laser show systems purchased around the globe are the result and last but not least: satisfied and always recurring customers around the world.



LPS-Lasersysteme

Datum: 19.12.2016

