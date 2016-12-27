Open Source Data Center Conference 2017 - Call for Papers

From 16th to 18th In May 2017, the Open Source Data Center Conference will take place for the 9th time in Berlin. The international conference, focussing on the use of open source software in data centers and large it environments, is held in English and aims at experienced administrators and architects. The organizer and open source expert NETWAYS started the Call for Papers.

The call for papers for the Open Source Data Center Conference 2017 runs until January 31, 2017. Interested speakers have the opportunity to submit their ideas for a lecture, interested participants can secure early bird tickets up to this point.



The conference, with a changing thematic focus from year to year, provides the ideal opportunity to learn about the latest developments from internationally well-known open source experts at firsthand. The complete bandwidth is to be covered on the topic open source data center solutions. Above all, the special feature of the OSDC is to promote the networking amongst the participants, as well as the strengthening of the open source community.



In addition to the lectures on May 17 to 18, several in-depth workshops will be held on May 16, 2017, covering various topics. The workshops will take place in small groups to assure an optimal learning success. The registration is made via the conference web page.



Participation in the conference can be booked including overnight stay (package GOLD) as well as conference attendance only (package SILVER) at www.netways.de/osdc.









About NETWAYS GmbH

NETWAYS GmbH has been supporting companies in the management of complex IT environments based on open source software for more than 20 years. NETWAYS is market leading in open source systems management based on Icinga, Puppet and Elastic.

Our customers are companies and organisations from all sectors such as Deutsche Post AG, Deutsche Welle, REWE group, Rakuten, Audi AG, Continental AG and GFK AG.

NETWAYS has also made a name for itself as organizer of various conferences training courses on open source monitoring and open source data center solutions.

For more information: www.netways.de



NETWAYS GmbH

NETWAYS GmbH

Deutschherrnstr. 15-19

90429 Nuremberg

Germany

www.netways.de

Pamela Drescher

Head of Marketing

+49 911 92885-0

pamela.drescher(at)netways.de

