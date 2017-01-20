CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016
2016
Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies
Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016
Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported
consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies
from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted
revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with
IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%.
For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF
814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants
currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%.
For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1)) revenue was CHF
870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant
exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB)
was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for
retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%.
(1)) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
About TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer
brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.
Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175
people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of
financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and
credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and
index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products,
and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the
SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
