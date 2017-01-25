yStats.com publishes a comprehensive profile of Android Pay

Android Pay Profile 2017 from Germany-based secondary market research firm yStats.com provides a comprehensive overview of Googles mobile wallet service. The services main features and coverage are summarized and data related to its usage in the USA is cited.

(firmenpresse) - Android Pay was initially launched in the USA in September 2015 and expanded to 8 further markets during 2016. A detailed list of markets covered as of December 2016 is available in the new publication from yStats.com, along with facts about Googles mobile wallet and a digest of strategic news, which highlight some recent partnerships and new feature launches.



Android Pay users can add eligible credit, debit and prepaid cards from participating issuers to the mobile wallet and use it to make payments via their mobile phones in-store, in mobile applications and in mobile browser. Customer surveys synthesized in the profile from yStats.com reveal that credit card is the most popular payment method among Android Pay users. A comparison of the three major wallets cited in the publication shows that Android Pay outperformed Samsung Pay in terms of U.S. in-store payment volume in 2016, but lagged behind Apple Pay.





https://www.ystats.com/product/android-pay-profile-2017/



About yStats.com

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.



Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

