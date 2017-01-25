       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
ID: 1448334
GB Trading LTD (Bildquelle: 2017 GB Trading LTD All Rights Reserved)
(firmenpresse) - GB Trading / Agricultural and Farming Machinery provide a range of new and used agricultural tractors, machinery plant and much more. Our stock changes weekly, so please check this website regularly.

Tractors and machinery are always wanted for resale and export. If you are looking for something specific that is not on this site, please contact us and we will see if we can meet your requirements.

GB Trading is the John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Case, etc, tractors dealer for Devon. As expected from any Tractors dealer, we offer full sales, service and parts facilities.

We are fortunate to have a fantastic team of enthusiastic individuals to provide you with a high level of service and support backed up by a wealth of experience ensuring we offer the very best range of tractors for sale possible.

We specialize in used tractors and used agricultural machinery, and in particular in supplying used John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Case, etc, tractors for sale, and have a constantly changing range of used tractors and used machines available.

We export high volumes of tractors and machinery all over the world. Have a browse through our current stock but if we don't have what you're looking for, contact us and we may be able to find it, and offer best price possible.

We can also supply Manitou, Vaderstad, Kramer, Reco, Fleming, Quicke, Gregoire Besson, KRM, Bailey Trailers, Slewtic, Browns, Zuidberg, Redrock, Standen, and more. Contact us for more details.

Thank you for visiting our website, if we can be of any further assistance please contact us or come and visit us. We will be happy to oblige!

We specialize in exporting tractors, telescopic handlers, combine harvesters and many other types of machinery to most European countries including Holland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Poland.

We can arrange shipping and delivery of your purchase.

Constantly Changing Supply

Selling over 450 new tractors a year means we have a constantly changing supply of used tractors and machinery.

Are you looking for a specific model? Let us know, may be

we can find it for you.

If you have any questions, doubts, comments, please do not hesitate, contact us.

Our team is waiting for your e-mail / phone call.







http://www.gbtradingltd.com



GB TRADING LIMITED (Company Rerg. No. 09909844)

107 Kensington Gardens, Darlington,

Co. Durham, England, DL1 4NG

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0)191 308 2401

Fax: +44 (0)203 002 2726

Primary E-mail: info(at)gbtradingltd.com

Monday to Friday: 9:00 AM till 5:30 PM
Saturday: 8:00 AM till 12:30 PM
Sunday: Closed

Datum: 25.01.2017 - 12:35
Sprache: Deutsch
News-ID 1448334
Anzahl Zeichen: 3498
