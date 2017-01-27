Mikrotron EoSens Quad 1.1 sets new standards for compact size and weight for rugged high-speed recording cameras

Introduction of camera during SPIE Photonics West 2017

(PresseBox) - Mikrotron GmbH introduces its new high-speed recording camera EoSens Quad 1.1 during SPIE Photonics West 2017 from 28 January to 2 February 2017 in San Francisco.

New compact design

With a shock resistance of 100 G?s the fanless EoSens Quad 1.1 high-speed recording camera has been specifically designed to meet the demands of high shock and vibration environments. The compact design with dimensions of 63x63x95 mm (C-Mount), the smallest cross section and lightest weight of any camera on the market at only 500 grams make the Quad 1.1 ideal for applications such as automotive crash tests. The Quad 1.1?s performance of 2,500 fps at full resolution of 1.280 x 864 pixel and 3,220 fps at 1.280 x 720 pixel make the camera an excellent choice for many other high-speed applications including industrial and scientific R&D, military range testing, materials and bio science and manufacturing troubleshooting. The Quad 1.1 has a 14.9 ?m 10-bit pixel resulting in high sensitivity for both mono and color cameras. Two analog and four digital I/O inputs (per CRS sheet) enable recording video and sensor data in total sync. Sync in and Sync out allow the flexibility to set up multiple camera recording configurations. The camera uses GigE interface for an easy adaption to standard PCs.

Lenses for every application and new operator software

The Quad 1.1 is available in both C-Mount and Nikon FG-Mount giving users more lens choices. Furthermore, Mikrotron has developed a new camera control and player software named VisualMARC that includes all of the basic as well as extended functions required to set up Quad 1.1 cameras for recording and exporting videos. If required, the plug-in concept of the new software offers easy integration of additional features.

Mikrotron is a global leader in digital high-speed and high-resolution cameras as well as high-speed recording cameras and systems. The new EoSens Quad 1.1 camera as well as other Mikrotron advanced machine vision and recording cameras will be demonstrated at SPIE Photonics West 2017, Booth 4508, together with the latest machine vision products from Mikrotron's sister company Tattile.





Mikrotron GmbH, established in 1976 and located just outside Munich, Germany, provides a full range of high-end imaging solutions for challenging applications in industry, engineering, science and sports. The company designs, produces, and commercializes high-speed and high-resolution cameras, image recording cameras and systems, software and image processing components. Mikrotron's slow-motion recording enables customers to optimize manufacturing processes, improve product design, revolutionize quality management and analyze motion. Mikrotron is ISO:9001 certified and in 2015 has been awarded the "Top Job" quality seal for its excellent human resource management.





