Sara Warner National Courts Monitor Publisher & Huffington Post Contributor

For many east coasters, the time from November elections to January swearing-in season can be a dreaded transitional period; our weather is in transition and as well as our executive branch.



In Washington DC, we bid adieu to one president and welcome another in frigid conditions. Cold days followed by cold icy nights is no way to celebrate the closure of one of the most contentious election campaigns in US history.



In search of a resort from overexposed political campaigns dominating the airwaves & pondering the unpredictable outcome, nobody blamed me for jumping at the opportunity to flee, heading to the Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort in St Lucia. Having spent many holidays in Hawaii, the Caribbean was a new adventure. While it has its own unique flavor with a sprinkle of France and a dash of British flare, St Lucia is a mélange of the best of all worlds. This is where Fantasy meets Gilligan?



Some of the numbers: This is a 60-acre resort with 322 rooms and 190 villas. There is a wide selection of food for even the pickiest of epicureans.



On "day one" I ventured down to the Water Sports Center and encountered a bright personality named Gordon. With his crisp Lucian accent and cheery demeanor, Gordon is king of the Windjammer beach, and I can't think of a better captain to steward any oceanic adventures. We took a small boat to a deserted part of the island and spent the next 45 minutes gazing at aquatic life.



After a day of complimentary snorkeling, I ventured back to Labrelotte beach at Windjammer Landing and rolled out my plush towel soaking up the equatorial rays. After a few hours, I swam out to the hammock in the sea swaying back and forth in synch with gentle tides. Not once did I think of any "deplorables" or chants of "lock her up." As the waves gently brushed against me, I felt a sense of peace.



The rest of my days were spent perched out on the blue comfy beach chairs enjoying the surf and pool and mingling a bit with the friendly staff. They actually displayed the sort of inner calm I felt, and they werent even on holiday. Was this for real? I found it was. My theory is that the staff was happy to work at Windjammer Landing and in turn they take very good care of the guests.



After this weekend, as D.C. and the nation settle into the Trump era, I'm recommending the Windjammer break. It's a resort that balances the feeling of a family resort, romantic escape for couples on vacation, and singletons in search of a rocking good time. I met so many lovely families and children from the U.K., newlywed couples strolling hand in hand on the beach, and several Americans just having a great time at the resort.



While most good things do come to an end, my memories of this magical resort will remain close to my heart for years to come.



Check out the special offers available here http://www.windjammer-landing.com/special-offers . While my accountant may not approve of my suggested annual visit, one thing is for sure; Ill be saving my pennies & pence so I may one day return to a place forever embedded in my sense of serenity and joy.



Sara Warner is publisher of the National Courts Monitor website, Your Daily Ration of Civil Justice Rationing, and a frequent commentator on national legal policy and civil courts issues for Huffington Post.







http://www.windjammer-landing.com/special-offers



