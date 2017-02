Dennis Davis Reveals How to “Take Responsibility for Your Life” in New eBook

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release



February 5, 2017 – The new eBook, “Take Responsibility for Your Life – You Must Believe in You Plus Something Greater Than Yourself” by Dennis Davies features motivational words and some poems. The eBook was written by Dennis to inspire and motivate men, women, leaders, mentors, advisers, teachers, and students, and also to encourage everyone to do and be their best in all their endeavors.



Dennis, who has written over one thousand, four hundred (1400) poems, came out with this eBook containing motivational advice about taking responsibility for your life. It is all about doing what it takes, believing in yourself and something that is greater than you, and ultimately becoming a happier and better person.



In this poetic and motivational eBook, you will learn about courage, strength, success, optimism, character, rising above mediocrity, believing in yourself, being productive, doing what it takes, being happy, seeing our own potentials, learning life’s lessons, and many more.



Dennis Davishas been an entrepreneur and employee for most of his life. He has written 1400 poems since he started writing in 1976, and three other complete books which are awaiting publication. Dennis is naturally gifted with exceptional writing skills and he enjoys writing. Click this link https://payhip.com/b/gmlf to learn more about the eBook, “Take Responsibility for Your Life – You Must Believe in You Plus Something Greater Than Yourself”.



Contact:

Dennis Davies

https://payhip.com/b/gmlf







Weitere Infos zur Pressemeldung:

https://payhip.com/b/gmlf



Dies ist eine Pressemitteilung von

Dennis Davies

Unternehmensinformation / Kurzprofil:

Datum: 05.02.2017 - 17:52

Sprache: Deutsch

News-ID 1452246

Anzahl Zeichen: 1608

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dennis Davies



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde bisher 72 mal aufgerufen.



Verlinkung-Tipps:



Direkter Link zu dieser Pressemeldung:





Twittern



Über einen Link auf Ihrer News-, Presse- oder Partner-Seite würden wir uns sehr freuen.

Kommentare zur Pressemitteilung