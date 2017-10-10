IT & Hardware & Software & TK

SEEBURGER Cited in Gartner report Master B2B Ecosystem Integration With a Blended EDI and API Approach

(firmenpresse) - Atlanta GA, October 10, 2017  SEEBURGER, a global leader providing business integration solutions and a leading provider of Hybrid Integration Platform solutions, announced that it has been cited in the Gartner report "Master B2B Ecosystem Integration With a Blended EDI and API Approach.



According to Gartner, APIs and API management complement, rather than replace, traditional B2B technologies such as EDI and MFT. Application leaders should leverage their legacy B2B skills while taking advantage of new API capabilities to optimize their business ecosystem for digital business. Gartner also advised: A number of different integration technologies can be used to deliver B2B APIs, including iPaaS, B2B gateways or API gateways. These products may be used individually (the traditional approach) or together in a more modern configuration as part of a hybrid integration platform (HIP). A HIP is a capability framework that combines on-premises and cloud-based integration and governance capabilities to support a wide range of integration use cases /i)/.



The SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS) is German-engineered as a single, scalable, secure and innovative integration platform without any third-party patchwork. This makes it unique in the way it provides a complete Hybrid Integration Platform to power all your connections and support all business use cases from traditional EDI, B2B and MFT to enabling your digital business transformation and delivering digital services via API. BIS also enables companies to setup any kind of E-Invoicing processes and supports IoT scenarios where shop floor is connected with business IT.



With SEEBURGER BIS, B2B teams working on traditional EDI fulfillment projects and API teams working on innovative API-based digital transformation projects can all share and benefit from the same integration Platform. B2B, EDI, MFT and API- Management capabilities are all brought together on a single platform with all the necessary technologies and tools. SEEBURGER can deploy in the Cloud, On Premise, and or mixed/hybrid scenarios based on business need, resource and budget constraints.





"Our sole focus for over 30 years has been integration, and we are well-positioned as one of the few vendors in the world with an end-to-end, Hybrid Integration Platform for B2B, API, and MFT, our SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), says Axel Haas, co-CEO of SEEBURGER AG. "We have in fact also added IoT- and E-Invoicing capabilities to our Hybrid Integration Platform which makes BIS rather unique in the market. We believe being cited by Gartner reinforces our solution's value to our customers and business partners."



i) Gartner "Master B2B Ecosystem With a Blended EDI and API Approach by Mark ONeill and Elizabeth Golluscio, September 14, 2017



The Gartner "Master B2B Ecosystem with a Blended EDI and API Approach can be downloaded by Gartner subscribers at:

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3801563/master-bb-ecosystem-integration-blended



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SEEBURGER

SEEBURGER AG is a global provider of business integration solutions that streamline business processes, enable digital transformation and business initiatives, reduce operational costs, facilitate governance and compliance, and provide end-to-end visibility to the farthest edges of the supply chain to maximize ERP effectiveness and drive new efficiencies. Customers can choose between a Cloud Service, an on premise installation or a hybrid business integration solution. With 30 years in the industry, SEEBURGER today is ranked among the top business integration providers by industry analysts and serves thousands of customers in more than 50 countries and 15 industries. Since its foundation in 1986, Bretten has been the company's headquarters. SEEBURGER maintains 11 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America.

For more information, visit www.seeburger.com

SEEBURGER AG

Edisonstraße 1

D-75015 Bretten

Tel. +49 7252 96-0

Fax +49 7252 96-2222

E-Mail:presse(at)seeburger.de

www.seeburger.de

