SpyCrushers Launches New HD Spy Pen Cameras

Spycrushers rep announce the launch of the SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera.

(firmenpresse) - Spycrushers rep announce the launch of the SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera.

During a recent press conference held at Spycrushers corporate headquarters in Geneva, IL, Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers announced the launch of the companys newest spy pen camera.

We are excited to announce the release of our newest spy pen camera product series, the SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera and the SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p Spy Pen Camera , said Anderson.

According to Anderson the 720p and the 1080p spy camera models have the ability to record HD quality video, take photos, act as a PC Webcam and function as a normal writing pen. A company source revealed the 720p model is available on Amazon with a suggested retail price of $79.99, but is currently on sale for $29.99. Additionally, the 1080p spy pen model is also available on Amazon with a suggested retail price of $99.99, but is also currently on sale for a discounted price of $49.99.

The company maintains that any purchased spy pen camera is risk-free with a 100 percent money back or new replacement guarantee. Customers who are not completely satisfied with the functions or features of their spy pen have the option to recoup their investment through the company's 30 day customer purchase policy.

We like to jumpstart our new product releases with a huge discounted offer. That allows our past customers and any potential customers to take advantage of a huge savings, but also get a quality product that SpyCrushers has become known for, Anderson continued.

Both SpyCrushers Pro Series Spy Pen Cameras can be found on SpyCrushers and Amazon website. Amazon shoppers can locate either model when using the keyword spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



