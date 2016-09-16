The TL7550 is a unique combi board with two HD-SDI & one HMDI interface.
TL7551 supports the video outputs HD-SDI and TL7552 HDMI.
The TL6535, a USB 3.0 interface, complements the interface series.
(firmenpresse) - Munich (Germany), 12. September 2016 - AIVION, leading provider of video processing hardware, today announced the new interfaces for the KOESHA Full HD Camera module KSM203L-F. AIVIONs new interfaces supports the HD-SDI, HDMI and USB 3.0 standard. These modules expand AIVIONs portfolio of interfaces for Sony FCB and Tamron block cameras with the camera manufacturer KOEISHA.
TL755X | HD-SDI and HDMI Interface Series
The TL755x interface series supports 1080p (30Hz,25Hz), 720p (60Hz,50Hz,30Hz,15Hz) and 1080i (60Hz, 50Hz). Camera control can be done via a PC, RS485, RS232 or serial 3.3V TTL interface. Sonys VISCA protocol based software can be used.
The TL7551 has two 3G HD-SDI outputs while the TL7552 provides one HDMI output. The unique combi board TL7550 combines both video outputs.
TL6535 | USB 3.0 Interface
The TL6535, the USB 3.0 interface board, streams uncompressed Full HD video (1080p) at 30 frames per second t a computer. The power supply voltage is generated onboard. The block camera is fully USB 3.0 powered, no additional power supply is required. The TL6635 is USB Video Class (UVC) compliant, which allows direct plug and play without installing drivers.
Full HD Block Camera KSM203L-F from KOEISHA
The Koeisha camera module KSM203L-F offers the latest technology to give a superior image quality and an exceptional precision even in poorly lighted environments. The block camera is equipped with the latest Sony IMX236 Exmor CMOS Sensor and a 20x zoom lens. The camera works in the Wide Dynamic Range without loss of frame rate and has amongst other things a Back Light & Spot Light Compensation and a DEFOG function. The camera is typical used for: Day & Night Monitoring, Night Time Monitoring with IR Light, License Plate Monitoring, Flood Monitoring, Road & Railway Monitoring and Airport & Harbor Monitoring.
Pricing and Availability
Pricing and availability info via email: sales(at)aivion.com
More information:
http://www.aivion.com
About AIVION
AIVION is a cooperation and a registered trademark of Visual Communication Systems GmbH and eVision Systems GmbH.
Visual Communication has an outstanding knowledge in the field of video & broadcast and an extensive engineering know how in System, PCB, FPGA and DSP design, while eVision Systems brings a strong FPGA and methodology background and decades of sales and marketing expertise into the cooperation.
The mission of the cooperation is to develop and market advanced interfaces, cameras and video based components mainly for OEM clients.
Today, Aivion offers the broadest range of interfaces for block cameras and has developed advanced products like the optical fiber, USB 3.0 interfaces and the USB3.0 Plug and Play camera. Dozens of customizations for different applications and markets round off the customer driven approach.
To assure best quality all products are manufactured in Germany.
Further information is available on the Internet at http://www.aivion.com.
Press contact:
AIVION
Jahnstr. 12
Germany 85661 Forstinning/Munich
Josef Ostermeier
Tel : 08121-220825
jostermeier(at)aivion.de
