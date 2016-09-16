Dr. Bharat Agravat Received Advanced Training on All-on-Four® Dental Implants Concept From Dr. Robert Schroering, DMD (USA)

Dr. Bharat Agravat has obtained certificate from Dr. Robert Schroering, DMD attending the two days workshop on advanced all on 4 dental implants surgery.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Bharat Agravat has been successfully doing All-on-Four® dental implant surgery in Ahmedabad.



The Indian Cosmetic Dentist & Implant Dental surgeon Dr. Bharat Agravat has obtained certificate from Dr. Robert Schroering, DMD attending the two days workshop on advanced all on 4 dental implants surgery.



The workshop provided the doctor unique opportunity for learning, sharing and peer-to-peer training on every stage of the All-on-four implant workflow.



All-on-Four® stands for a treatment procedure that involves a revolutionary technique of supporting all teeth of the lower or upper jaws in just four implant sessions. Achieving immediate patient satisfaction with immediate function" is the aim of this treatment and people can get new teeth on the same day thus, they can save a lot on all on 4 dental implants cost Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.



Workshops held in Delhi, comprised of lectures dwelling on demographic of edentulism and its impact; evaluation of patient & planning of treatment; resorption of jaw bone; right time to go for grafting; steps for temporary prosthesis up to final Prosthesis together with interactive sessions, live surgery and surgical protocols with all on 4 dental implants procedure video, ppt and all on 4 dental implants reviews for summing up.



For around two decades Dr. Bharat Agravat is working to reduce costs, especially in combination with immediate implant placement in extraction sites



About Dr. Bharat Agravat



Dr. Bharat Agravat is a pioneer surgeon in cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in India. With his look for aesthetics and perfection he has turned the smiles of many people into a glowing one. Besides being a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), he is former president of Indian Dental Association (IDA) Dr. Bharat Agravat Dental Implants Clinic Ahmedabad India. He has an ultramodern clinic with state-of-the-art facilities in Ahmedabad and has been practicing since 1999 with the aim to provide the best services to the patients.





About Dr. Robert Schroering, DMD



Dr. Robert Schroering has graduated from the University of Louisville Dental School in 1987 and has focused on dental implant surgery only since 1993. Till now he has placed more than 10000 implants successfully and has a large referral base containing more than 125 doctors to his credit. Besides being the adjunct faculty at the University Of Louisville School Of Dentistry; he is a fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, a diplomat of the International Congress of Oral Implantology and an active member of the Academy of Osseointegration.



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

