New ultra wide ultra stretched LCD Panels for brilliant Mini panoramic view Displays in electronic devices

Small size Bar Type Displays with PCAP Touch Screen or as sunlight readable transflective LCD Panel available

(PresseBox) - Display Solution AG, a leading developer and marketer of LCD solutions promptly reacted to significantly rising customer requests for small space-saving brilliant TFT Displays in ultra wide stretched format. Mini Bar Type LCD Panels for panoramic view allows Smartphone like modern Design for electronic devices.

While ultra wide stretched panels in sizes smaller than 10 inch used to be available as custom TFT only, Display Solution AG now is able to offer ultra small and ultra wide stretched TFT panels. The 3.9? version comes with outline dimensions of 105.5x40.64x2,95mm and a resolution of 480 x 128 or even wider with 7.84? and outlines of 203.48x70,60x4,6mm by resolution of 1280 x 480. Both produced in IPS Technology (In Plane Switching) they offer an extremely wide viewing angle and can be used in Portrait and Landscape mode.

Applications like home appliances, vending machines and all sorts of handheld devices can be easily realized with these stretched panels, even in sunlight readable quality or with a PCAP Touch for control panel applications.



Display Solution, based in Gilching, Bavaria, Germany, is a leading developer and marketer of customized LCD solutions for existing and future markets, combining leading-edge screen and electronic technologies. Products range from single components to complete system solutions built around TFT displays for commercial and industrial use with applications in such areas as digital signage, point-of-sale, point-of-information, automation, measurement engineering, medical instruments, and other mobile and embedded applications.





