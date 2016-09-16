DoYourData Enables iPhone Users to Recover Lost Data from iPhone 7/7 Plus with Powerful Recovery Software

DoYourData Software releases iPhone data recovery 4.0 to help iPhone users to easily and quickly recover lost data from iPhone 7/7 Plus within simple steps.

(firmenpresse) - Apples new iPhone devices - iPhone 7/7Plus hit the market this fall. Data loss is an unavoidable issue for iPhone users. Fortunately, DoYourData Software has released iPhone data recovery 4.0 to help iPhone users to easily and quickly recover lost data from iPhone 7/7 Plus within simple steps.



DoYourData Software is a famous data recovery software developer which offers data recovery software for Windows, Mac, iPhone and storage media data recovery. All the data recovery software developed by DoYourData Software is complete DIY data recovery software. Do YourData Recovery for iPhone 4.0 is designed with clean and wizard-based interface to make data recovery from iPhone become easy. Even the most inexperienced user can easily recover lost data from iPhone 7/7 Plus with Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.0.



It is equipped with powerful features and fully compatible with iOS 10, enabling users can easily and quickly recover lost data from iPhone 7/7 Plus. It supports to recover 13 types of data from iPhone 7/7 Plus including SMS, contacts, photos, voice memos, videos, notes, etc.



Three iPhone Data Recovery Modes



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.0 offers three iPhone 7 data recovery modes. First of all, it can directly scan the iPhone 7/7 Plus device to find lost data. The second, it can recover lost iPhone 7/7 Plus data by extracting iTunes backups. The third, it also can recover lost iPhone data from iCloud account by downloading backups in iCloud.



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.0 not only can completely recover lost data from iPhone 7/7 Plus, it also can recover lost iOS data from iPhone 6/6plus, 6s/6splus, 5/5c/5s, 4s, 3GS and iPad, iPod touch. It cant be installed on Windows or OS X computer.



Download Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone 4.0:



Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone Windows version: http://www.doyourdata.com/iphone-data-recovery-software/pro-iphone-data-recovery-windows.html





Do Your Data Recovery for iPhone Mac version: http://www.doyourdata.com/iphone-data-recovery-software/pro-iphone-data-recovery-mac.html



About DoYourData Software:



DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/OS X and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com



