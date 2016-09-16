18 Finalists Vying for 2016 Ingenious Awards

Celebration of Excellence in the Use of Information and Communication Technology

(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Turning ideas into products and services is easier said than done, but for 18 finalists competing for Information Technology Association of Canada's 2016 Ingenious Awards, the struggle to innovate, collaborate and focus on excellence has paid off.

celebrate the use of technology to improve the performance of large and small businesses, large and small government operations and not-for- profit organizations.

"Innovation is at the foundation of much of the success we see within the ICT community," noted Robert Watson, President and CEO of ITAC. "Leveraging digital technologies ranging from cloud computing to the Internet of Things, this year's finalists are transforming products, processes and business models, and are reshaping the way Canadians work, shop, access healthcare, and even do their banking."

Forty four nominations were scrutinized by judges from the CIO Association of Canada who looked for clear demonstrations of measurable achievement and innovation related to the use of information and communications technology to address opportunities and challenges.

Nominations came from across Canada. A second panel of judges will review the finalist submissions and determine the 2016 Ingenious Award winners along with the CanadianCIO of the Year Award Winners in the public and private sector. The winners will be announced at the on November 8 in Toronto.

Finalists:

Large Private Sector

Large Public Sector

SME Public Sector

SME Private Sector (non ICT)

SME Private Sector (ICT)

Not-for-Profit Sector

About ITAC

As Canada's national ICT business association, the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) champions the development of a robust and sustainable digital economy in Canada. A vital connection between business and government, we provide our members with the advocacy, networking and professional development services that help them to thrive nationally and compete globally.

Christine Leonard

Director, Communications

ITAC/Information Technology Association of Canada

Off: 905-602-8345 ext.2232

Cell: 905-580-2048

Comments on this PressRelease