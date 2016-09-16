W. Brett Wilson and Brett Kissel Join Creative Forces to Support Canadians Battling Cancer

Entrepreneur and philanthropist W. Brett Wilson, and Juno and Canadian Country Music Association Award winning country singer Brett Kissel are joining creative forces to encourage the public to support the hundreds of thousands of Canadians battling cancer each year. The partnership came about after Wilson heard "I Didn't Fall in Love With Your Hair" -- a song on Kissel's newest album, which he debuted last week at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards to a standing ovation. The stunningly emotional song, which tells the story of enduring love through a battle with cancer, struck a deep chord with Wilson.

Until October 28th, proceeds from downloads of "I Didn't Fall in Love With Your Hair" will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society. During this time, Wilson will match the money raised through song sales up to $25,000.

"I've now battled cancer twice and the reasons I've survived were the abundance of care from the people around me, and surrounding myself with music and movies that inspired me to cheer, to laugh and to cry," says Wilson. "This partnership with Brett and the Canadian Cancer Society gives Canadians a chance to support their friends, family, and others in the larger community who are battling cancer on any given day by offering them the truly healing gift of music. The message is simple -- whether your hair is here or gone -- you're loved. Sometimes that's the best medicine of all."

Kissel also has a personal relationship with cancer. His mother Brenda has had cancer several times, enduring more than 40 surgeries. "It's a special song for my mom and it gives a lot of hope to people across Canada," says Kissel. "It'll make you think about those who you love, and what might happen if you found yourself in that situation. Whether you're young or old, it's a song that has such a strong and positive message and I am very proud to be the guy to bring that message to the public."

According to Kim Rossi, Manager, Major Gifts for the Canadian Cancer Society, the initiative couldn't have come at a better time. "The number of cancer cases is expected to jump by 40 percent within 15 years due to Canada's aging and growing population," says Rossi. "The funds raised through this partnership with Brett and Brett will directly impact the lives of cancer patients and their families through world-class research and support programs."

To get involved, please visit and purchase the single "I Didn't Fall in Love With Your Hair" between now and October 28.

Brett Kissel was crowned the "New King of Country" by Canadian Press after walking away the big winner of the 2016 CCMA Awards with four trophies, including Male Artist of the Year and Fans' Choice. The wins cap off an incredible 12 months for Brett since the release of Pick Me Up. The album spawned the Gold and #1 single "Airwaves" as well as the chart-topping singles, "Cool With That" and "Pick Me Up." In October, Brett is set to accept the Allan Slaight Honour at the Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremony, an award previously won by Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes. The Allan Slaight Honour recognizes young, inspirational Canadians who have achieved international success in the music industry.

W. Brett Wilson is one of Canada's most recognized businessmen and respected philanthropists. A high profile Canadian who proudly wears the label "maverick", Brett's instincts for investing in the right people have also translated into major holdings in the energy, agriculture, real estate, sports, and entertainment industries, financed through his private investment bank, Prairie Merchant Corp. His personal charisma and small-town charm have gained him a national audience as a Dragon Emeritus, a platform he uses to inspire his brand of "prairie ethics" -- focused on personal integrity, a commitment to community, and work/life balance. A self-described "capitalist with a heart", Brett spends almost as much time giving money away as he does earning it. With an innovative approach to philanthropy, he has given -- and engaged others to give -- tens of millions to non-profit initiatives.

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer. When you want to know more about cancer, visit our website cancer.ca or call our toll-free, bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1 888 939-3333 (TTY: 1-866-786-3934).

