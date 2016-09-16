Finjan to Present at the 2016 Aegis Growth Conference

(firmenpresse) - EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, announced that it will be presenting at the 2016 Aegis Growth Conference. The conference is being held on September 20-22, 2016, at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas.

Michael Noonan, CFO will be giving the presentation on Wednesday, September 21, at 9:30 AM PT and will be available to meet with investors. A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found on the Finjan IR calendar at .

Established 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit .

