Finjan to Present at the 2016 Aegis Growth Conference

(firmenpresse) - EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, announced that it will be presenting at the 2016 Aegis Growth Conference. The conference is being held on September 20-22, 2016, at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas.
Michael Noonan, CFO will be giving the presentation on Wednesday, September 21, at 9:30 AM PT and will be available to meet with investors. A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found on the Finjan IR calendar at .
Established 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit .
Twitter:
LinkedIn:
Vanessa Winter
Finjan Holdings, Inc.
Capital Markets Group LLC
(650) 282-3245
More information:
http://www.finjan.com/
Date: 09/16/2016 - 12:30
Language: English
News-ID 495221
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Finjan Holdings
Stadt: EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.493
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|207
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.