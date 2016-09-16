HempLife Today to Introduce New Free Sample Program of Its Popular CannazALL CBD GelCaps, With BETA Testing to Start in October; Company Expects to Greater Capitalize on Existing Site Traffic to Create More New Customers and Additional Revenue Growth

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), CEO and the management of (UBQU) and HempLife Today is announcing plans to start BETA testing what it believes will be one of its strongest marketing platforms to date. A Free Sample of its popular CannazALL CBD GelCaps to all new first time visitors to the HempLifeToday.com site.

The company is looking to further capitalize on the existing traffic to its various landing pages and main Website ( ) by capturing more potential customers and letting them "feel" the CannazALL difference in their own lives. All internal company data show that the recurring customers, and repeat orders, as well as additional referrals, will make this the most effective marketing platform the company currently has.

The company has chosen its CannazALL CBD GelCaps for their CBD potency, ease of dosing, ease of shipping, and cost effectiveness, for this new marketing platform.

Because this will be a truly free sample giveaway, and not be tied to any other promotion, sale, continuity program, or purchase. HempLife Today is expecting at least 20% - 40% of its current traffic to take advantage of this incredible offer. The company believes this new marketing campaign can add thousands of new recurring customers with zero additional advertising costs. Thus adding to the company's growing profit margins.

"We know that people love our products and how effective they seem to be for so many," said Tim Zorn, CEO HempLife Today. "And, we also know that these customers keep buying, weekly, monthly, and refer others. So, once we looked at our data and crunched the numbers, we know we have a winner with this new program."

The company will begin BETA testing to its own list of Subscribers (who have not yet purchased a CannazALL CBD product), in October, and then roll out of this new platform will begin in November. Well before its upcoming name and symbol change also scheduled for announcement in October.

"Anytime we can add thousands of new customers without spending precious cash flow on advertising then that's a great thing," said James Ballas, CEO of parent company (OTC PINK: UBQU). "With our free sample program we are capitalizing on organic traffic that we already have coming to our sites because of the popularity of our products, not from advertising efforts... It just doesn't get any better than that for growth because we can then spend dollars on other areas like R&D, product research, new products, and more."

"This additional marketing platform, plus our upcoming name and symbol change, and all of the exciting plans we are implementing, will continue our never ending goal of being the leader in this industry," said James Ballas, CEO.

Ubiquitech Software Corp., through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com

HempLifeToday focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered (at)

