A Komutel Software Innovation Qualifies for the "Build in Canada Innovation Program" (BCIP)!

Komutel's newest innovation has been pre-qualified under BCIP's call for proposal. (Call No. 006 - Solicitation EN578-15BCIP/B).

This means that Komutel can now be matched with a federal department to test its innovation and demonstrate its benefits.

"We are delighted to have been approved for this important step of the BCIP initiative", says Richard Poulin, CEO of Komutel.

The proposed innovation is intended to provide a ubiquitous communications solution of interoperability and integrations for emergency and first responders. The software leverages chat-style communications as well as industry standard SaaS technology to ensure that all communications are secured and tracked. Users of this solution will be able to enable better collaboration and information exchange between emergency responders when dealing with mission critical events and environments.

About Komutel inc.

Komutel is a leading developer of communication solutions which easily integrate with your existing telecommunications and IT infrastructure. Komutel solutions are designed to save its customers money and help them solve the everyday and extraordinary challenges.

Founded in 2001, Komutel is a private company serving over 2,000 clients in public safety, health care, finance, insurance and the private sector.

About the Build in Canada Innovation Program

The helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. If you have an innovation that hasn't hit the market yet, BCIP wants to be the first to buy it and test it.

