OneBridge Presents With Microsoft at Houston IoT Oil and Gas Conference

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX VENTURE: OSS) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") was one of four vendors invited to present as part of Microsoft's "Executive Insights; The Impact of Digital and IoT in Oil & Gas" presentation at the IoT Energy Conference for Oil & Gas held this week in Houston, Texas. The objective of this conference, attended by Oil & Gas technology leaders, was to educate and demonstrate the progression that has been made from theory to actual application of industrial IoT ("Internet of Things") to solve business problems today in the Oil & Gas industry. OneBridge's Microsoft journey and its solutions which leverage Data Science, Azure Machine Learning, HoloLens and other components of Microsoft's Cloud platform and services were presented at the conference by Brandon Taylor, CTO and President of OneBridge USA operations.

Mr. Taylor commented, "We are very pleased and excited to be early innovators in the Industrial IoT era, which conference organizers characterize as a technology paradigm change that will have significant economic impact in the Oil & Gas industry. This change will be at least as impactful as past revolutionary changes like the adoption of robotic manufacturing in the mid 1960's and the evolution of lean manufacturing processes that progressed from Henry Ford's early methodologies in the 1920's. Our early adoption of Microsoft Cloud in 2011, followed by our participation in Program that focused on Data Science and Machine Learning earlier this year, enabled us to develop and implement what we believe is the first and premiere IoT integrity management solution for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry that is based on the Microsoft Cloud platform. Our SaaS solutions offer disruptive and greatly improved methodologies, which we expect will quickly be adopted by customers because of the highly-compelling value propositions they represent."

Following OneBridge's four-month technology development sprint as a participant in the Accelerator program at Microsoft's Seattle facility in June, 2016, private preview customers were enlisted to use our new solutions, and are now providing user input and feedback which will assist us to optimize them prior to their general release to market. OneBridge has essentially operated as a pre-revenue start-up to this point, and we anticipate that the commercial release of our new SaaS solutions in calendar Q4 of 2016 will find enthusiastic market acceptance and trigger the commencement of revenue generation.

We look forward to providing updates during the next weeks and months, as OneBridge continues to evolve.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud, in conjunction with Office 365, CRM Online, Microsoft BI and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. OneSoft's business strategy is to seek opportunities to convert legacy business software applications that are historically cumbersome to deploy and costly to operate, to a more cost efficient subscription based business model utilizing the Microsoft Cloud platform and services, with accessibility through any internet capable device. Visit for more information.

About OneBridge Solutions Inc.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., is developing revolutionary new applications for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry, which we believe will be able to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. OneBridge utilizes a single geo-spatial database that accommodates pipe-centric, structured and unstructured big data, with capability to address the key functions that pipeline companies require to manage, operate and maintain their pipelines. OneBridge solutions are designed to address two key areas of functionality - Safety Management Systems and Compliance Analytics ("SMS/CA"), and Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") solutions, all of which will be deployed as SaaS solutions that leverage Data Science, Azure Machine Learning, HoloLens, Microsoft BI and other components of the Microsoft Cloud platform and services. Visit for more information.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

OneSoft Solutions Inc.

Dwayne Kushniruk

CEO

