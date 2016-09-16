Lantech Communications is extending the partnership with Pan Dacom Direkt GmbH, located in Dreieich, Germany

(PresseBox) - Lantech Communications is extending the current project based partnership with Pan Dacom Direkt GmbH, located in Dreieich, Germany. Lantech is a globally operating network technology manufacturer with more than 20 years experience, and its premium active network components perfectly complement the portfolio of Pan Dacom, a top-class partner in networking. Lantech offers innovative network technologies for industry in branches like Rail Train, video surveillance, automation, ships, energy, etc. In addition, Lantech Communications Europe GmbH, located also in Germany, guarantees customers quick support. Together with the system integrator Pan Dacom with its own R&D for optical WDM systems, a solution oriented cooperation will enable both parties to provide the best solutions for customers ? all from one source.

Visit us at NNOTRANS in Berlin in hall 4.1, booth 213





