RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution for Preferred Units, Series C

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.PR.C) today announced $0.29375 per preferred unit, Series C (the "Series C Units") for the quarter ending September 30, 2016. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2016 to unitholders of the Series C Units of record as at September 30, 2016 for RioCan's outstanding preferred trust units.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $15 billion as at June 30, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 302 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 45 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website at .

