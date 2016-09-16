       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Personal Finance


RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution for Preferred Units, Series C

ID: 495230
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.PR.C) today announced $0.29375 per preferred unit, Series C (the "Series C Units") for the quarter ending September 30, 2016. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2016 to unitholders of the Series C Units of record as at September 30, 2016 for RioCan's outstanding preferred trust units.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $15 billion as at June 30, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 302 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 45 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website at .

Contacts:
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Christian Green
Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations & Compliance
416-864-6483



More information:
http://www.riocan.com



Keywords (optional):

riocan-real-estate-investment-trust,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/16/2016 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 495230
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.493
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 228


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z