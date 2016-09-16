Cooperation between MC Metallhandel GmbH and Zimmer Schrott- and Metallhandels GmbH

(firmenpresse) - The financing of Zimmer Schrott- und Metallhandels GmbH, Hürth, (Zimmer GmbH) is assured. The Metall-Chemie Gruppe based in Hamburg is taking over the financing of the Hürth-based company and thus enhancing its activities in metal recycling. At the same time, the sole shareholder in Zimmer GmbH, Anno Zimmer, is granting Metall-Chemie Holding GmbH an option to acquire shares in the business.

This step is opening up a large number of new possibilities for both MC Metallhandel GmbH as well as Zimmer GmbH to deepen and expand their cooperation based on trust and partnership, which has already been in existence for many years.

Like MC Metallhandel GmbH, Zimmer GmbH was founded in 1949. At its own storage yards in Hürth near Cologne, it operates not only a cutting mill for dismantling cables, but also two scrap shears. Together with the storage compound, including a baling press, operated by MC Metallhandel GmbH in Frankfurt, it will be possible to better meet the needs of business partners.



