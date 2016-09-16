Valmet Celulose, Papel é Energia Ltda has been notified of arbitration proceedings initiated against it by Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A.

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. has filed a request for arbitration against Valmet

Celulose, Papel é Energia Ltda, Valmet AB and Valmet Technologies Oy,

subsidiaries of Valmet Oyj, claiming approximately Euro 80 million.



The arbitration relates to separate Equipment Sales Agreements for the Suzano

Imperatriz pulp mill project in Brazil. Valmet disputes the claims brought by

Suzano and will also actively pursue claims of its own against Suzano for breach

by Suzano of its obligations under the Agreements.



Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel.

VALMET



Kari Saarinen

CFO



Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal



