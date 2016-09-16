       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Valmet Celulose, Papel é Energia Ltda has been notified of arbitration proceedings initiated against it by Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 16, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. has filed a request for arbitration against Valmet
Celulose, Papel é Energia Ltda, Valmet AB and Valmet Technologies Oy,
subsidiaries of Valmet Oyj, claiming approximately Euro 80 million.

The arbitration relates to separate Equipment Sales Agreements for the Suzano
Imperatriz pulp mill project in Brazil. Valmet disputes the claims brought by
Suzano and will also actively pursue claims of its own against Suzano for breach
by Suzano of its obligations under the Agreements.

Further information, please contact:
Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel.
+358 10 672 0007


VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen
VP, Investor Relations



Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir






Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/16/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 495239
Character count: 2483
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Valmet
Stadt: Espoo


