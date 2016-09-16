Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Sale of LNG carrier Gaea

Bermuda, 16 September 2016 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that

agreement has been reached for the sale of the LNG carrier Gaea, with delivery

and payment in December 2016. The sale proceeds correspond to the book value and

will generate approximately $13.3 million in net cash proceeds, further

strengthening the company's liquidity position.



Christian Andersen, President

Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen(at)avancegas.com



Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen(at)avancegas.com



Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied

petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and

operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen

modern ships. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit:

www.avancegas.com.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.











http://www.avancegas.com/



