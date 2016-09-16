       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Sale of LNG carrier Gaea

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Bermuda, 16 September 2016 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that
agreement has been reached for the sale of the LNG carrier Gaea, with delivery
and payment in December 2016. The sale proceeds correspond to the book value and
will generate approximately $13.3 million in net cash proceeds, further
strengthening the company's liquidity position.

For further queries, please contact:

Christian Andersen, President
Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen(at)avancegas.com

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen(at)avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and
operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen
modern ships. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit:
www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd via GlobeNewswire






http://www.avancegas.com/



