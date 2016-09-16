Caisson Interventional Completes First in Human Implants of Its Transvascular Mitral Valve Replacement

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 16, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caisson Interventional,

LLC ("Caisson" or the "Company") announces the first successful human implants

of its fully percutaneous, transvascular mitral valve implant designed as a

functional replacement in a diseased, damaged, or malfunctioning mitral valve.



Mathew R. Williams, M.D. and his team from the Heart Valve Center at NYU Langone

successfully implanted three patients with the Caisson Transcatheter Mitral

Valve System. These are the first patients enrolled in the PRELUDE Study

(Percutaneous Mitral Valve Replacement EvaLuation Utilizing IDE Early

Feasibility Study). The study is designed to provide initial data on the safety

and performance of the Caisson TMVR System. The U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) approved the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for the

PRELUDE study under the Early Feasibility Study program for up to 20 patients in

5 centers.



The Company also reports one patient was successfully implanted in July under

the direction of Eric Cohen, M.D. and Gideon Cohen, M.D. at the Schulich Heart

Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (Toronto) under the Health Canada

Special Access Programme.



The physicians involved stated the patients responded very well to the implant

with excellent valve function. They also commented the delivery system

performed as designed and facilitated proper placement of the implant with

precise control at each step of the procedure.



Dr. Williams, NYU Langone's chief of Adult Cardiac Surgery, and director of

Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart commented, "NYU Langone is a

recognized world leader in cardiac care and we are dedicated to bringing the

most advanced minimally-invasive technologies to our patients. We are proud to



be the first medical center in the world to successfully implant three high risk

patients with Caisson's cutting-edge new technology to treat their severe

symptomatic mitral regurgitation. Thanks to NYU Langone's focus on innovation

in the field, and the FDA's dedication to the Early Feasibility Study (EFS)

Program, we have the opportunity to be involved with this first-in-class

technology at the earliest stage of clinical evaluation."



The Caisson implant consists of two components; an Anchor constructed of a

Nitinol frame and a pericardial tissue Valve attached to a Nitinol frame. The

implant is fully repositionable and retrievable and only released after the

function of the implant is fully assessed. The entire procedure is completed

through a single percutaneous femoral venous access utilizing a trans-septal

approach to the native mitral valve.



Caisson Interventional CEO C.J. Schweich Jr., M.D. said, "We are thankful to the

NYU Langone and Sunnybrook teams for their dedication to outstanding patient

care and participation in this groundbreaking clinical experience. These

initial implants mark a significant milestone for Caisson's technology in

understanding its potential to benefit a significant number of patients with

severe mitral regurgitation and limited therapeutic options."





About the company: Caisson Interventional, LLC. is a privately held clinical-

stage medical device company located in the Minneapolis area focused on the

design, development, and clinical evaluation of a novel percutaneous mitral

valve replacement system. The Caisson Mitral Valve Replacement System is

approved for investigational use in the United States and therefore limited by

Federal (or United States) law to investigational use only.



CONTACT:

Caisson Interventional, LLC

C.J. Schweich, Jr., M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

763.220.4110

cjschweich(at)caissonint.com









