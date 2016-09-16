Stingray Announces Closing of Its Acquisition of Bell Media's Much Retro Specialty Television Channel

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider, today announced that it has formally closed the previously announced acquisition of Bell Media's Much Retro specialty channel. The acquisition follows the closings of the Much Vibe, Much Loud and Juicebox specialty channels, which were announced on August 15, 2016.

As previously announced on June 21, 2016, Stingray will own and operate the specialty music channel, which will shortly be rebranded as Stingray Retro.

The closing of this transaction demonstrates Stingray's continued commitment to acquiring high-quality television content and providing its customers around the world with the most comprehensive suite of music products and service offerings.

Channel Info

Stingray Retro (formerly Much Retro) Great music never goes out of style! With Stingray Retro, rewind to the '80s, '90s and '00s when music videos ruled the airwaves and shaped the lives and fashions of generations.

To download press material, please visit our multimedia library:

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray Djazz, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, and iConcerts. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 300 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:



Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362





More information:

http://www.stingray.com



PressRelease by

Stingray Digital Group Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/16/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 495244

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Stingray Digital Group Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease