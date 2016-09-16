DialogTech Named Top Leader in G2 Crowd's Grid for Call Tracking Software for Third Consecutive Time

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- , the leading provider of call attribution for data-driven marketers, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader, the highest ranking possible, for the third consecutive time in G2 Crowd's Grid(SM) report for . DialogTech received impressive scores in customer satisfaction and ranked the highest in market presence out of all competitors, with 92% of DialogTech's customers giving the company an overall rating of 4 or 5 stars on G2 Crowd's platform.

Earning the top ranking in market presence supports DialogTech's mission to be the best call attribution solution for large enterprises and digital agencies. With the explosion of smartphones, consumers are increasingly reaching out to major brands by visiting their websites and placing calls, and these businesses of scale require a call attribution provider with the capacity to handle enterprise websites and call volumes. DialogTech's recognition as a top leader in every G2 Crowd report to date helps demonstrate the company's success in building the industry's top call attribution and analytics platform.

"Having our customers continue to endorse DialogTech on G2 Crowd as one of the best solutions in the industry reaffirms our dedication to their success. We are very grateful to those who have taken the time to review and recommend us," said Irv Shapiro, CEO of DialogTech. "Call conversions are a valuable metric for marketers who increasingly engage with customers via mobile devices. It's imperative for marketers to use a call attribution solution they can trust to meet their requirements, no matter how demanding or complex. We are overjoyed that so many of our customers have given us that stamp of approval."

The popularity of smartphones and growth of mobile marketing has led to a growing surge in inbound sales calls to businesses. To be successful, marketers must now accurately attribute inbound calls to the correct marketing source and capture important data on the caller and the conversation to determine the true impact of their marketing activities. DialogTech's solution is the only one to successfully bridge this online-to-offline gap for marketers and has become an essential technology to integrate with the other platforms in their marketing stacks.

To learn more about the DialogTech platform, please visit:

DialogTech, the combination of Ifbyphone and Mongoose Metrics, provides the only platform for end-to-end call attribution and conversion essential for data-driven marketers. DialogTech's platform solves one of the most pressing challenges in today's mobile-first world by eliminating the black hole inbound calls create in understanding true marketing performance. And as marketers face mounting pressure to drive not only leads but revenue, DialogTech's platform empowers marketers with the call attribution data needed to confidently invest in campaigns that drive calls, as well as the conversion technology necessary to convert callers into customers. DialogTech serves as a strategic partner to over 5,000 enterprises, agencies, and fast-growing companies across a wide variety of industries. For more information visit .

Brittany Kelly

312-971-7662

