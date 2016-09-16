Mobify Progressive Mobile Web Offers App-Like Experience to Address Retail's Need for Speed

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- With that load more quickly and Google's continued march for faster mobile websites, is delivering on the promise of high-speed site performance with . A Mobify technology approach that builds on the success of Responsive Web Design, Progressive Mobile provides two to four times faster page load speeds, improving overall user experience and ensuring that customers can complete transactions faster.

Faster website load times and page speeds have become essential to eCommerce: according to Facebook, 40% of customers leave if a page takes three seconds to load, yet the average U.S. retail mobile site loaded in 6.9 seconds, as Google reported in July 2016. According to of large volumes of data amassed from ecommerce sites in Q2 2016, slow page speeds interfere with mobile customer engagement, contributing to an unsatisfying web performance through poor user experience and interrupted mobile moments.

With Progressive Mobile, the world of the mobile web and native apps is converging, with apps and mobile-optimized web managed as one unified customer experience.

"Progressive enhancement is compelling to retailers because it leverages the investments they've made and makes them better," said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. "Progressive Mobile brings a fast, app-quality experience to web visitors, leading to conversion rates comparable to desktop."

With Mobify Progressive Mobile Web, retailers can provide seamless shopper experiences across mobile screens, including:

High-speed performance with faster page load times for higher conversions

Shopping pages optimized for conversions with product category, listing, and display pages, cart and checkout all designed to provide a smooth pat to conversions

App-like experiences for web such as push notifications and offline mode, which allows shoppers to continue browsing in areas with poor -- or no -- wifi.

Growth in customer lifetime value from lower friction re-engagement

To learn more about implementing Mobify Progressive Web, visit

Mobify has invented The Mobify Platform, the leading mobile customer engagement solution for retailers and brands that want to boost revenues, keep up with customer expectations, and protect their competitive edge. The core of Mobify's platform is Progressive Mobile, which replaces isolated point-solutions by uniting in a single platform web, apps, and engagement marketing such as push notifications and store foot traffic drivers. Leading global brands including Lancome, Burlington, Dollar Tree, Matalan, BT, Crocs, Carnival Cruises, Bosch, Superdry, Eddie Bauer and Tommy Bahama generate extensive revenue through The Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value.

