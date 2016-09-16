Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. and Pamplin Historical Park Celebrate the Fall Season With Harvest Tea on the Lawn

(firmenpresse) - PETERSBURG, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- In the spirit of enjoying the ideal Virginia weather and celebrating the arrival of fall, Pamplin Historical Park founder and owner , invites the public to a quiet afternoon under the trees with Harvest Tea on the Lawn. The event, honoring plantation pastimes of an age gone by, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th.

"Cultural history is integral in understanding our larger story because of its lasting impact," said Dr. Pamplin. "The Pamplin Historical Park is an excellent resource for people to learn about the Civil War era, including the opportunity to experience first-hand the cultural practices of that period."

The event will take place on the lawn outside the Tudor Hall Plantation Home. Event participants will witness ladies and gentlemen in period dress demonstrate 19th century etiquette. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in this genteel leisure activity from the Civil War era as gourmet tea and tasty treats are served. In addition, enjoy an in-depth tour of the inner workings of life in an authentic antebellum plantation home and play genteel outdoor games on the house lawn.

Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier are located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg, Va. Reservations are required for this 90-minute event and tickets are $22 for the general public and $20 for park members. For reservations or more information, call (804) 861-2408 or visit .

One of "Virginia's Best Places to Visit" according to the Travel Channel and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Va., offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The park is also the site of the Breakthrough battle of April 2, 1865, and America's premier participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit .

Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees -- including two doctorates -- in business, economics, accounting, education and theology. He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist, ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist and author of 16 books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections. Pamplin's business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25 community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines, in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America's leading historical preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. For more information, visit .

