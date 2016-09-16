Abracon Names Mike Calabria President & Chief Executive Officer

40-Year Veteran of Electronics Industry to Drive Aggressive Growth

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Abracon Holdings, LLC. (Abracon), a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, signal conditioning, clock distribution and magnetic components, announced Mike Calabria as President and CEO. Calabria, who joined the Board of Directors in March 2015, has been serving as Chief Operating Officer since August 2015.

Calabria has nearly 40 years of total experience in the electronics industry, with 35 years at Arrow Electronics, where he served in numerous sales, marketing, operations, management and executive management capacities. During his tenure, he exponentially grew the passive, electromechanical and connector business.

"Mike is one of the most well-known and well-respected leaders in the electronics industry, and is the perfect leader for the company," said Tim Bernardez, co-founder and managing partner of Evergreen Pacific Partners, the majority owner of Abracon. "There's a real opportunity to extend Abracon's leadership position in the industry, and the combination of Mike's network as well as his proven management ability will be able to help the company accelerate growth."

Abracon offers a broad selection of Quartz Timing Crystals, Crystal and MEMS Oscillators, Real Time Clocks, Antennas, Bluetooth Modules, Ceramic Resonators, SAW Filters and Resonators, Inductors, Transformers and Wireless RF Communication components. The company is ISO 9001-2008 certified with offices in Texas, California and Singapore. Abracon's products are offered through its Global Distribution Network to commercial, industrial, consumer and select COTS-Military markets.

"We are the single largest supplier of timing devices to electronics distributors in the US and globally, and we believe we can grow revenue and market share in the next five years by several orders of magnitude," said Calabria. "With an incredible team, leading technology and the financial backing of Evergreen, we have the ability to seize this market opportunity through organic growth as well as acquisitions. It's an incredibly exciting time to be in this industry."

Abracon is owned by Evergreen Pacific Partners, which manages two private equity funds totaling $700 million, invests in traditional buyouts, management led buyouts, and growth equity investments involving middle-market companies in the Western U.S. and Canada. Its investors include foundations, endowments, pension funds, and West Coast-based CEOs with experience in Evergreen's target industries.

Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Irvine, California, Abracon is a global manufacturer of frequency control, signal conditioning, clock distribution and magnetic components. Abracon offers a wide selection of Quartz Timing Crystals, Crystal and MEMS Oscillators, Real Time Clocks, Antennas, Bluetooth Modules, Ceramic Resonators, SAW Filters and Resonators, Inductors, Transformers, Circuit Protection Components and Wireless RF Antennas. The company is ISO9001-2008 certified with design & Application Engineering resources in California & Illinois; and Sales offices in Texas, California, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Scotland, and Germany. Abracon's products are offered through its Global Distribution Network.

John Williams



Scoville PR

(206) 625-0075 x1





More information:

http://www.abracon.com



PressRelease by

Abracon

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/16/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 495248

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Abracon

Stadt: AUSTIN, TX





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease