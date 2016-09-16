James P. Flynn Named President of Hunt Mortgage Group

Assumes Role After Serving as Executive Managing Director

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today that James P. Flynn has been named President, effective immediately. For the past year and a half he has been serving as Hunt Mortgage Group's Executive Managing Director/Chief Investment Officer, overseeing all day to day business activity. In addition to being President, Flynn will retain his role as Chief Investment Officer of Hunt Mortgage Group.

"Jim is a seasoned commercial real estate finance executive with a rich and diverse background and solid leadership experience," noted Chris Hunt, CEO of the Hunt Companies. "Jim has been with Hunt Mortgage Group for almost 10 years in a variety of leadership capacities. His background and work experience make him well qualified for this key leadership role."

At Hunt Mortgage Group Flynn has worked in all aspects of commercial real estate including: capital raising, business development, investment and asset management. Previously he served as a portfolio manager for the firm's commercial mortgage REIT, raised public equity capital, and served in several critical advisory roles for the firm's CMBS and high-yield debt funds. In addition, at one time he led special servicing, the REO and asset disposition units, and managed an equity portfolio consisting of 1,100 multifamily housing properties with more than 120,000 units. Prior to joining Hunt Mortgage Group, Flynn practiced law at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and before that was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers.

"Jim's track record of success throughout his career is impressive. I have great confidence in Jim's experience and vision. I am convinced that under Jim's leadership, Hunt Mortgage Group will continue on a path of tremendous national growth and expansion."

Flynn earned a Juris Doctorate from Columbia University's Law School and his Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. He is a member of the California State Bar, ULI, CREFC, MBA, and NAREIM.

Hunt Mortgage Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, hospitality, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA in addition to its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $20 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $11.6 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Mortgage Group has 169 employees located in 19 locations throughout the United States. To learn more about Hunt Mortgage Group, visit .

