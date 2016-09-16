WISKA presents a new product line for cable protection at InnoTrans in Berlin

(PresseBox) - WISKA, the expert for cable glands, is adding cable protection to its range. At the leading international trade fair for transport technology, InnoTrans, the company from Northern Germany presents the new Brace system to the professional public. Heart of the new product line is the BraceGLAND, an innovative non-metallic fitting, developed and produced in-house at WISKA´s headquarters in Kaltenkirchen, North of Hamburg. Thanks to its 360° clasp mechanism, this product is safe to install and has a high integrated strain relief for reliable protection, e.g. against heavy vibration. Furthermore the large sealing area means that no special cutting tool for the conduit is needed. At the same time the high IP protection class reliably ensures that no dust and water can enter. Alongside the innovative non-metallic fitting, WISKA offers an extensive cable protection portfolio of premium non-metallic conduits, as well as sleeves. The development of the WISKA cable protection system was rated as especially innovative by the federal state of Schleswig Holstein and is therefore financially supported with means of the ERDF.

With CONMAXX, WISKA presents a modular cable entry system especially well adapted for cabinet applications and electrical housings at InnoTrans. CONMAXX consists of three components: Frame, grid inserts and conical sealing elements. The three components can be compiled individually according to requirement and application. This way, the entry system can be assembled from the inside out. Therefore even subsequent, individual changes to the wiring are no problem due to the optional split sealing elements and the closed frame. With 100 different seals, four frame sizes and four grid inserts, CONMAXX enables an extremely flexible and individual electrical installation.

Furthermore WISKA presents cable glands of its Railway series made of brass, polyamide and stainless steel which comply with the unified European fire safety standard EN 45545 and meet the highest requirements of Hazard Level 3. An ideal addition to the railway series is the ShotGLAND cable gland series from WISKA, one of the flattest cable glands on the market. With silicone sealing, the LT version of the ShotGLAND can be used in temperatures ranging from -60 °C to 180 °C.



InnoTrans will take place from 20 to 23 September 2016. WISKA is located in Hall 12, Stand 311.



WISKA manufactures electrical equipment, lighting products and CCTV camera surveillance systems for shipbuilding and diverse industries. Founded in Hamburg in 1919, the family-owned company today employs over 260 employees worldwide. The product range includes, for example, searchlights, floodlights, reefer container sockets, cable glands, junction boxes and switches, completed by digital CCTV technology. WISKA operates its own research and development facilities and production plants next-door at its headquarters in Germany and has a global network of representatives and subsidiaries who ensure a quick and effective on-site customer service. www.wiska.com





Company information / Profile:

WISKA manufactures electrical equipment, lighting products and CCTV camera surveillance systems for shipbuilding and diverse industries. Founded in Hamburg in 1919, the family-owned company today employs over 260 employees worldwide. The product range includes, for example, searchlights, floodlights, reefer container sockets, cable glands, junction boxes and switches, completed by digital CCTV technology. WISKA operates its own research and development facilities and production plants next-door at its headquarters in Germany and has a global network of representatives and subsidiaries who ensure a quick and effective on-site customer service. www.wiska.com





PressRelease by

WISKA Hoppmann&Mulsow GmbH

Date: 09/16/2016 - 16:03

Language: English

News-ID 495251

Character count: 3135

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WISKA Hoppmann&Mulsow GmbH

Stadt: Kaltenkirchen





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease