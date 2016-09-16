National Business Group on Health Honors HP Inc. With 2016 Health Leadership for Business Excellence Award

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- The National Business Group on Health today honored HP Inc. with the 2016 Health Leadership for Business Excellence Award for the company's excellence and efficiency in administering health and productivity programs.

The award recognizes companies that have achieved bottom-line business improvements by efficiently managing health, absence and productivity programs that directly impact overall organizational performance. The award was presented today to Tashi Theisman, HP Global Head of Health and Wellness, at the National Business Group on Health's Well-being & Productivity Value Proposition Conference in Washington.

The Health Leadership for Business Excellence Award is solely based on employers' submissions to the Employer Measures of Productivity, Absence and Quality (EMPAQ®) program, an employer-developed and -driven initiative facilitated by the National Business Group on Health and Truven Health Analytics, an IBM company, that provides standardized metrics to help companies evaluate their health and productivity programs. Key criteria in EMPAQ® include short- and long-term disability, workers' compensation, group health, family and medical leave, incidental and integrated absence, employee assistance programs and health management programs. These metrics are used to objectively assess health and productivity program effectiveness versus peer group benchmarks. Based on these criteria, HP outperformed other employers in administering its health and productivity programs.

"We are very pleased to honor HP Inc. as this year's winner of the Health Leadership for Business Excellence Award," said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "HP's commitment to providing their employees and families with first-class health and well-being programs is to be commended. HP's results from the EMPAQ® survey clearly demonstrate its overall well-being strategy is paying off through increased employee productivity and engagement, and improved claims experience."

The National Business Group on Health® is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members, which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit .

